Faker’s luxurious Signature Immortalized Legend Collection is LoL’s most expensive cosmetic bundle ever

Riot Games has unveiled the most expensive collection ever available in League of Legends, priced at a staggering 59,260 Riot Points. Fans looking to celebrate Faker’s induction into the Hall of Legends by sparing no expense can obtain an array of exclusive, luxurious content by paying a few hundred dollars.

The Hall of Legends event celebrates Faker’s legendary League career and his status as the first inductee. Riot will offer various tiers of content for this celebration, including the most robust event pass ever and three distinct collections: The Risen Legend Collection, the Immortalized Legend Collection, and the Signature Immortalized Legend Collection. The last is designed as a luxurious item with a hefty price of almost $450, offering all the content from the other two bundles as well as extra exclusive content, including the signature edition augments for both the Ahri and LeBlanc skins.

The LeBlanc skin for the Hall of Legends celebration sports Faker’s red and gold colors. Image via Riot Games

While the price may raise eyebrows, the Signature Immortalized Legend Collection introduces “never-before-implemented features” and is designed to be “highly commemorative,” Riot said.

This luxurious collection will require a contribution many fans might not be willing to make. But those looking to purchase this one-of-a-kind collection may be careful to strategically purchase RP bundles to not overspend. The most cost-effective method of buying Faker’s collection involves four $99.99 RP bundles, each with 13,500 RP—11,525 RP plus a 1,975 RP bonus—totaling 54,000 RP. On top of that, you’ll want to get one $49.99 bundle, which offers 6,500 RP total to cover the remaining 5,260 RP needed.

This constructed combination of which bundles to buy to not overspend brings the total cost to an estimated $449.95, based on the RP shop in North America.

Riot confirmed that 30 percent of the revenue from sales will directly benefit Faker, his team, and Riot’s new Global Revenue Pool. This means that by purchasing the pass or the collections, fans are not only acquiring exclusive in-game items but are also supporting the legendary player and contributing to the broader esports ecosystem.

The Signature Immortalized Legend Collection will include the prized Signature Edition Ahri and LeBlanc augments, featuring the Faker “stand” emote that evokes the Unkillable Demon King himself on the Rft. Other contents include gold borders for the Ahri and LeBlanc skins, a Signature Hall of Legends banner, an exclusive title, bundle-exclusive emotes and icons, a Champion icon, and 100 levels as a bonus.

The Signature Immortalized Legend Collection includes exclusive content with Faker’s signature on it. Image by Dot Esports

For players who’d like to celebrate without spending $400, Riot is preparing other content to look forward to. The Hall of Legends event will not only have the most expensive collection to date but will also feature an event pass with over 100 levels.

The event begins on June 12 and ends on July 15, giving League players a month to enjoy the festivities—less than 0.1 percent of the time Faker spent building his career.

