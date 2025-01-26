Arcane fan’s comic imagines deleted scenes between Jinx and Ekko

While Arcane has concluded with its second and final season, fans aren’t ready to say goodbye. Fanarts, fanfiction, cosplays, fan-made animations and more continue to breathe new life into the story, exploring untold moments that keep the world of Arcane alive.

Arcane became a global phenomenon, celebrated for its groundbreaking animation and deeply emotional storytelling. Its second season brought the story of Piltover and Zaun to a dramatic close, but some unanswered questions linger—like what’s the origin of Powder’s name—and some moments were left untold.

A comic posted on the Arcane subreddit offers a vivid take on an unexplored gap in the story of Jinx and Ekko—a duo that fans call “Timebomb”—between episodes eight and nine of the show’s second season. Arcane’s writers have mentioned that certain moments were “left to the fans’ imagination,” but many were unsatisfied with the lack of resolution regarding what transpired between these characters.

Jinx and Ekko reconcile and reunite in WoalingStone’s comic. Image by WoalingStone via Reddit

The 20-panel comic delves into what might have occurred between two key moments in Arcane Season 2. In Episode 8, Jinx is last seen in a desperate state, about to take her own life, while Ekko, who just landed home from another dimension, tries to stop her. But that’s it. By Episode 9, the two are seen together, arriving in Piltover to help thwart Noxus’ invasion, but from official sources, fans never get to see what went down between the two characters in Jinx’ lair.

The comic bridges that gap, sharing with fans hungry for more of the story of Ekko saving Jinx at her lowest point. It begins with Jinx attempting to take her own life, only for Ekko to intervene and bring her to safety. Throughout the panels, Ekko shares his experience of the alternate timeline glimpsed through the anomaly—a timeline where their lives might have turned out differently. This conversation seems to push Jinx to reconsider her choices, drawing strength from the memories of those who believed in her: Silco and Isha. The comic closes with Ekko carrying an exhausted Jinx back to the Firelights’ lair to recover, setting the stage for her reappearance in the final battle.

The moment is shown through vibrant, expressive illustrations that capture the tone and atmosphere of Arcane. Every detail—from Jinx’s determined eyes to Ekko’s longing expression—feels like an extension of the series, one fans have been craving through all ways of art.

But for those hoping for more official stories from Arcane’s world, the broader League of Legends universe offers plenty to explore. Riot Games has integrated Arcane’s events into the official lore, continuing to expand the narrative through comics and cinematics in partnership with Fortiche Studio. For example, the latest season of League began with a cinematic featuring many characters from Noxus, including Mel Medarda, tying Arcane’s storylines to the game’s ongoing narrative.

Even though Arcane has ended, fans remain dedicated to its characters and stories, exploring the unanswered questions and imagining what might have been. And while Riot continues to expand the Runeterra universe, it’s clear that the legacy of Arcane will continue to inspire fans for years to come.

