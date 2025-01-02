In Arcane’s first season fans learned the origin and tragic meaning of Jinx’s name. In season two, they discover the story behind Violet’s name with a flashback. But there’s no official name origin story to Powder, which has sparked fans to create their own theories, some humorous and others connected to the show’s nuanced lore.

Recommended Videos

Arcane delves deep into the origins of many League of Legends characters, tying the story of two cities to that of two sisters, Vi and Jinx. While fans learned Vander’s fondness for the name Violet gave the pink-haired sister her name, the same can’t be said for Powder. Her name’s origins have remained a mystery, leaving fans to come up with their own imaginative explanations on social media.

Silco and Jinx grow closer in the first season of Arcane. Image via Riot Games

One of the most entertaining ideas comes from a short comic shared on Reddit by user DrDallagher. In the comic, Vander is shown discussing names with Powder and Vi’s mother, Felicia. Vander says, “I’ve always loved the name Violet,” like in the show’s flashback. Then Silco, who was still a close friend at the time, chimes in with “you know what I love?” hinting at a rather nefarious connection to an illegal use of powder. Another Reddit user suggested this idea, noting the possibility that Silco’s love for explosives might influence his naming of Powder.

Some fans, loving the theory, have embraced it as part of their head canon, claiming it’s only fitting that both Vander and Silco, longtime friends of Felicia, would have named the sisters. Others took it a step further, linking the sisters’ names with their respective skills, like Reddit user Piorn proposing “Violence” and “Gunpowder”—Vi with her fists and Powder with her knack for explosives.

Other fans have pointed to League lore to tie the name to Jinx’s original story. In the game, Jinx refers to her machine gun as “Pow-Pow,” a probable reference to a childhood nickname that connects her destructive tendencies with her character. Some theorize that the creators of Arcane chose to name her Powder as a subtle reference to her weapon, creating a link between her past and future in a way that fans would recognize.

Jinx was first released in 2013, and even then both her weapons were Pow-Pow and Fishbones. Image via Riot Games

Some other fans have linked Powder’s name to color symbolism. As Vi is named after the color Violet, the younger sister was named after Powder Blue. And yet others, drawing from the show’s lore, speculate that Powder’s name could be rooted in her family’s background. Both Felicia and her husband worked in the mines, a place filled with dust and debris, possibly influencing the choice of Powder. Others have taken this further, theorizing how the family could have been demolition experts, which would then explain Powder’s explosive tendencies and penchant for destruction.

While the true origin of Powder’s name may never be revealed, fans keep speculating and sharing their theories. And whether the writers address it in future, this could be one of the mysteries that continues to fuel discussions and keep the Arcane community engaged even after the show’s ending.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy