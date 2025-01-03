Thebausffs vows to ‘expose the disgusting work ethic’ LoL players have in Europe

Los Ratones is currently a hot topic in the League of Legends community. The star-studded squad assembled by popular content creator Marc Robert “Caedrel” Lamont made their debut at the Red Bull League of Its Own event in Paris, France. One player in particular has put down a marker for the rest of the region.

Whether you love him, hate him, or are somewhere in between, Simon “Thebausffs” Hofverberg brings eyes wherever he goes. And there were certainly a lot of eyes on him and the rest of Los Ratones after making their debut against the defending World Champions of all teams. The former aspiring pro turned popular streamer didn’t hold back on the work ethic of European pro players in an interview with Sheep Esports‘ Armand Luque.

Thebausffs sets down a marker for the rest of the region. Photo by Baptiste Fauchille

Thebausffs has never been shy about his opinion on League pro players, especially in his home region of Europe—a region that has not seen success on the international stage in quite some time. In a stream prior to the event, he called pro players the “most lazy people in the world” when asked if he would ever become a full-time pro player again. In the same stream, he vowed to expose players for their “disgusting work ethic.”

In his interview, Thebausffs doubled down on the fact he hasn’t been “seeing pro players play solo queue… They just go on Twitter and scroll all day. No one has any work ethic, and it shows. That’s why we never win anything in Europe.”

Caedrel has aspirations of seeing Los Ratones fight for the highest honors, the LEC, and potentially more if the cards fall nicely. Thebausffs shares this sentiment, suggesting the team wasn’t made for social clicks but rather for the drive to win. “We didn’t start Los Ratones just to have fun with content or joke around; we made it to win everything.”

