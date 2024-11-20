Arcane season two continues the tale of Piltover and Zaun, as Jinx and Vi take center stage to conclude the epic saga shaping the future of Runterra. And there are plenty of Easter eggs to spot for eagle-eyed fans.

While cherishing Arcane, the popular series also hides sneaky secrets and references to League of Legends, which are a great delight to find in the nitty-gritty details of the series. If you’re a League enthusiast, these Easter eggs provide an extra layer of depth to the series for loyal fans and they’d enrich your experience of watching the show.

Here’s everything you need to know as Easter eggs Arcane season two.

This article contains major spoilers if you haven’t started watching Arcane season two. Make sure to watch all the acts and return to the piece to see the hidden easter eggs.

All Easter eggs in Arcane season 2, Act One, listed

Jungle camps are being emptied

Raptor head decoration. Screenshot via Netflix

If you know every nook and cranny of the Summoner’s Rift jungle, you should’ve already caught several references in Arcane season two referring to these monsters. There is a Raptor’s head on the wall of the House Kiramman, which also confirms the season’s one easter egg where the Piltover family had a picture of a hunted Raptor head near their feet along with other family members.

Apart from Raptors, there was an obvious reference to the two-headed wolves, popularly known as Murkwolves in the last scene of episode one of act one, where Singed was going to extract their essence to make his ultimate creation: Warwick.

Heimerdinger and Ekko team up. Screenshot via Netflix

Lastly, when Heimerdinger and Ekko are sneaking inside the Piltover Lab, the yordle scientist tells Ekko that the “Brambleback has left the jungle” referring to another jungle monster which gives the player Crest of Cinders effect, also known as the “Red Buff.” Heimerdinger uses that phrase to signal that the coast is clear.

Heimerdinger Turret Makes Bubbles?

It doubles up as a bubble dispenser. Screenshot via Netflix

We get our first look at Heimerdinger in Arcane season two when he’s at the Firelights camp with Ekko. While Ekko notices the big tree’s corruption in his camp, Heimerdinger has become a favorite among the kids. In one of the opening scenes, we can see Heimerdinger using the H-28G Evolution Turret to shoot bubbles and entertain the children.

The turrets are one of the unique core features of Heimerdinger’s kit in League, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Heimer modified this turret to turn it into his iconic weapon for the Rift.

Turbo Chemtank and other items in action

Time for some trouble. Screenshot via Netflix

Items determine your build in League and you might have spotted a few during the first act. During the memorial scene in Arcane where the city is mourning the councilors’ deaths, including Caitlyn’s mother, the Zaunite goons use the Turbo Chemtank item to disrupt the vigil and kill other people. Jayce and Vi faced these goons in season one, as well.

One of the bad guys, Renni, uses a chainsaw-like weapon, which is another League item called Chempunk Chainsword, to try to eliminate Jayce.

Bandle City’s favorite scout leader is back

The iconic hat is back. Screenshot via Netflix

Teemo did appear as an Easter egg in Arcane season one, and the yordle continues his sneaky presence in the show in season two, despite not actually appearing himself. The most obvious representation of Teemo is his iconic Teemo hat, which is worn by the character Isha. Isha becomes very close to Jinx in the show, becoming her little sister in a way.

Later, Teemo’s iconic shrooms were showcased in a game called Mushroom Mayhem, which was also showcased in the Jinx Fixes Everything Act 1 mini-game in League. Jinx also makes a new arm for Sevika, which is a slot machine, and one of the items on it is the toxic Teemo shrooms, hinting at the champion.

Caitlyn never misses her headshot unless…

Caitlyn uses her ultimate to shoot Jinx. Screenshot via Netflix

In League, Caitlyn never misses the ultimate shot, courtesy of her impeccable aim. During a fight between Jinx and Caitlyn in the undercity of Zaun, Vi tells Caitlyn to “take the shot” without hesitation for her sister. The pair corner Jinx, but Vi hesitates to land the finishing blow and stops herself at the right time, controlling her rage.

Caitlyn, on the other hand, is fueled by the fire of revenge after her mother’s demise, and she opens the scope of her Hextech weapon to take the shot at Jinx. It hits Vi’s Hextech gloves, missing the target. This scene is a direct reference to Caitlyn’s ultimate ability, Ace in the Hole, can only be stopped by blocking it with a champion while the shot is traveling in the air, which in this case is Vi stopping the bullet from hitting her sister.

Oh Janna, save us from the Grey

Protecting Zaun for centuries. Screenshot via Netflix

Janna is one of the oldest Spirit Gods in Zaun. In the old times, sailors prayed to her for calm waters in the seas. With the toxic air called the Grey engulfing Zaun, the residents of the undercity always pray to Janna to provide them with clean air.

It is also showcased in the show when the people worship the goddess in the streets of Zaun. Moreover, you can spot Janna’s mural on the wall which Sevika breaks after the fight between Vi and Jinx to release a strong gust of air, separating Jinx and Sevika from Vi and Caitlyn, also referring to the Spirit God.

Vi’s iconic Goggles origin

Ready to protect Zaun! Image by Riot Games

As Caitlyn led the strike team into Zaun and using the Grey as their cover, Vi comes across a pair of goggles on the ground. She wears them on her head, completing her in-game look, which is a nice little addition to her character as we reach the end of the Arcane series.

Jarvan IV is not here… yet

Jarvan banners in Piltover showcase Demacia. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Netflix

Jarvan IV is one of League’s champions who hails from Demacia, and he has been teased in the Piltover city throughout Arcane’s trailers. While Demacia is not involved in the show, the posters show the crowing ceremony of the Lightshield family, which is the ruling family in Demacia. Even though Arcane is coming to an end, we can probably expect something about Decamia in the future, and this could be a foreshadowing.

All Easter eggs in Arcane season 2, Act 2, listed

Junglers are eating good

It’s an epic battle. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Netflix

If you’re a jungler in League, you’re going to get even more references in act two. In the fifth episode, Jinx provides commentary as two Scuttle Crabs fight, one for Jinx and one for Isha. One of the names of these bugs is inspired by the green creature itself that roams in the river, and it’s called “Scuttle Butt.” In League, it gives the player movement speed and an indestructible vision after killing it.

Another bug is called “Stinkmaw,” which could be a reference to the jungle monster Vilemaw in Twisted Treeline, a separate game mode in League.

Warwick follows blood, Vi uses Caitlyn’s ability

Follow the blood. Screenshot via Netflix Caitlyn’s traps are on point. Screenshot via Netflix

When Warwick comes to Piltover’s Stillwater Hold, a prison in Piltover, the screen is completely red, and the beast follows a blood scent left behind by Singed. This scene shows the champion using his W ability: Blood Hunt, which detects players nearby who have low health and makes Warwick run rapidly toward them. Warwick also uses his ultimate ability to go over Ambessa from the ropeway, which is a straight one-for-one copy from his original champion trailer which was released seven years ago.

We already saw Caitlyn using her ultimate ability in Act One, but we got another showcase of her iconic 90 caliber net ability when she gives the item to Vi. Vi uses it to trap Ambessa in her place, and it works similarly to League where it immobilizes the enemy for a short time.

Easy on the Jaw, Vi

Maybe its just the face, mate. Screenshot via Netflix

Vi is pretty good at brawling, a fact set in stone. While she hits everyone pretty hard with her Hextech-powered gloves, one particular goon in the undercity gets it twice on his jaw. Vi sends the undercity goon’s jaw flying after a clean uppercut in season one while she fought with Jayce. In season two, Vi was in the fighting pit in her black and red goth attire after her fallout with Caitlyn. She fought the same goon again, and guess what? She sends his jaw flying in the air for the second time, leaving the spectators awestruck at the scene.

LeBlanc’s Shackles in Mel

LeBlanc has her chains everywhere. Screenshot via Netflix

The Black Rose’s involvement with the two Noxians in Piltover, Ambessa and Mel, has played a minor role in Arcane so far. The group wants something from the two, and they kidnap Mel, taking her to the Oculorum to find out if she is the chosen one. After Mel finds out that Kino, her deceased brother, is just one of LeBlanc’s illusions, she slams his head into the wall, which makes the Black Rose capture her using the red throned chains.

However, these aren’t just any chains—they’re an ability of LeBlanc in League called Ethereal Chains, which roots the target after a while. Mel uses her mysterious golden artifact on to free herself from these chains, and we’ll probably get to know more about that item in Act Three.

Singed is revealed as Orianna’s father

Singed’s true intention is out now. Image via Riot Games

Singed was busy making Warwick during Act One, and we truly saw his character develop in Act Two. During the interrogation in Piltover, Caitlyn revealed his true name—Corin Reveck, making him the father of Orianna. The scientist also reveals the true reason behind his experience, which is to defy death itself and bring his daughter back to life.

Orianna is completely made up of clockwork in League, and if Viktor reaches his glorious evolution in Act Three, it wouldn’t be surprising if Singed also takes a page out of Viktor’s call for metal to see the Lady of Clockwork in the final act of season two.

Fortiche art style changes during key moments to draw people in

In loving memory of Vander, this scene was created with heartfelt care using digital watercolor. Every brushstroke reflects the warmth he embodied and carries the hope that a part of him still remains within. Illustration by Forticher Éléa Gobbé-Mévellec.#fortiche #fortichers pic.twitter.com/AWGiPzPKKi — Fortiche prod (@ForticheProd) November 19, 2024

This isn’t a major Easter egg, but while watching the first and second act of Arcane, you’re bound to notice the different styles of art helping the animation convey a more grounded reality. For example, while Caitlyn is mourning her mother’s death, everyone around her in the scene became black and white except for the color lavender, which is the same color as the flowers in the mother’s coffin. The scene was completely hand-drawn by Fortiche using Charcoal, as confirmed by them on X, which brings a feeling of surrealism to the scene.

Moreover, in Act Two, the critical flashback scene which ties together the lore between Caitlyn and Jinx’s mother, Vander, and Silco at the Last Drop bar was completely made using digital watercolor, making it feel personal and intimate. No wonder it allegedly cost around $250 million to develop the show.

We’ll update the article after we find out more Easter eggs from Arcane season two, Act Three when it comes out on Netflix on Nov. 23.

