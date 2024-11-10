Here are all the League of Legends champions that appear in the first act of Arcane season 2

The highly anticipated Arcane is finally back for the fans with a second and final season, and act one is already shaping up to be full of surprises.

Arcane season two’s storyline continues to evolve in League’s lore, and players of the game will find many familiar faces returning to the show. While most of these champions are getting reasonable screentime, others have made sneaky appearances as easter eggs, which the keen-eyed lore-enthusiasts fans will surely enjoy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the champions that take the stage in the first act of Arcane season two.

All the League of Legends in the first act of Arcane season two, listed

If you haven’t watched Arcane season two’s first act so far, don’t read beyond this line, as it contains serious spoilers.

Ambessa

Ambessa is shaping the politics of Piltover. Image via Riot Games

Ambessa is the newest League champion to join the fray in Arcane, and she is already bringing strong Noxian politics to Piltover with an ulterior motive. She is the mother of Mel, one of the few surviving Council members after Jinx’s Fishbones rocket killed quite a few Piltover Council members in season one’s finale. She is already a part of the council and controls Sal as her pawn to bring points in the meeting to use Hextech to silence Zaun’s shenanigans.

She is cunning, and we saw that she was involved in planning surprise attacks inside Piltover, slowly provoking Caitlyn and other Piltover families to take serious action against Zaun. At the end of episode three, she makes a bold move by supporting Caitlyn and pleading with her Noxian army to assist her in her endeavors.

Caitlyn

She is becoming a key figure in Arcane‘s second season. Image via Riot Games

Caitlyn is shaping up to be one of the most interesting characters in Arcane‘s second season, especially after she is chosen as the general to neutralize Zaun’s threat. Her character was soft and logical in the first season, but it seems the death of her mother in the council, and the attacks during her mourning have shaken up her conscience. In parts of the first act, we can see her randomly lash out as she looks to avenge her mother.

Her dynamic relationship with Vi, one of the highlights of the first season, is also affected by her overwhelming emotions. It will be interesting to see how the character evolves in the final season’s remaining two acts.

Ekko

Ekko is trying to solve the mysteries of the Arcane. Image via Riot Games

Ekko, the leader of the Firelights is still spending time with Heimerdinger until the Firelight tree shows signs of corruption, and he brings the leaf to Piltover’s founder yordle to find a cure. He sneaks into Jayce’s lab with the help of Heimerdinger and tries to understand Arcane and Hextech better to solve his problem.

Heimerdinger

Heimerdinger and Ekko team up. Image by Netflix

Heimerdinger is currently with Ekko, and he is providing his wisdom to Jayce and his present pupil to understand the Arcane. He saw the corruption pattern in the Firelight tree and sought Jayce’s advice. They later visit an underground gemstone mesh, which causes a little anomaly in all the Hextech weapons around it.

Jayce

Progress comes at a cost. Image via Riot Games

Jayce is planning to leave the Piltover council, but the genius inventor of Hextech might have a bigger problem on his hands. As the underground gemstone mesh behaves abnormally, his friend in the lab, Viktor, has also left him abruptly to chart his path, which made Jayce emotionally vulnerable. He is figuring out the mystery of Arcane with Ekko and Heimerdinger.

He also provided the new Hextech weapons to Vi and the other main Enforcers to lead the strike team and locate Jinx in Zaun.

Jinx

Jinx is ready to go! Image by Netflix

Jinx has completely embraced her chaotic side, and she has bonded with Sevika after Silco’s tragic death in the first season. The duo is a treat to watch, especially in the action sequence against Smeech and his men, where Jinx gives Sevika a reworked hand that has quite a few useful explosives to shut down enemies.

She also comes face-to-face with her sister Vi and narrowly escapes death as Vi changes her mind at the last minute to not let Caitlyn take the final shot at Jinx. Hopefully, we see more of Jinx and Sevika together as they try to protect Zaun from the Enforcers.

Vi

Vi is charged up! Image via Riot Games

Vi joining the Piltover Enforcers is probably the last thing on her bingo card after her complicated past with them and her parents. After Jinx’s rocket killed Caitlyn’s mother, she was offered by Caitlyn to join the Enforcers and make the Zaun people believe that not everyone is siding with Jinx. She initially refused the offer, but Ambessa’s sneak attack made her change her opinion, and she joined the Enforcers after Jayce infused Hextech to make her gauntlets.

She also had a close fight with Jinx and saved her from dying to save a small child guarding her. However, she jeopardized her relationship with Vi, and she was left in tears after the fight. She should also have an interesting arc in the next acts as she embraces her all-black look.

Viktor

Time to reach the glorious evolution. Image via Riot Games

Viktor had one of the best character arcs in Arcane, and he was slowly moving toward his glorious evolution to come closer to League’s current form. He was saved by Jayce at the start of the season, and surprisingly, the Hexcore connected with Viktor’s dying body and put him in a stasis. After his body recovered and Viktor gained consciousness, he realized that his body was repaired and formed of the Hexcore.

Jayce tried his best to explain to Viktor why he couldn’t destroy the Hexcore as it repaired Viktor’s body and adapted to his injuries. Viktor was not amused as it also killed his colleague in the lab; he bid goodbye to Jayce and went out to Zaun to find his path. A mysterious voice called out his name, but he was surrounded by Shimmer addicts who tried to kill him to feed their addiction. In response, he healed a person with his new powers from the Hexcore, making other people look at him as a messiah.

Singed

About to reveal his biggest experiment in Warwick. Image via Riot Games

Unlike the first season, Singed didn’t have much screen time and only appeared briefly in the first act after the episode ended. He is teasing his new experiment as he goes to get the essence of the Murkwolves in episode one from a snowy region and beating a human heart with chemtech in the next episode. The ultimate reveal comes in the final episode of the first act, where Warwick is hanging in front of Singed, ready to be unleashed in the lanes of Zaun.

Honorable mentions: Warwick, Janna, and LeBlanc

The Black Rose controls everything. Image by Riot Games

As usual, there have been a lot of easter eggs throughout Arcane‘s second season, and the most obvious one is that Warwick will to make an appearance in the next act. The blood-hungry hound is obviously going to roam the streets of Zaun and eventually face off against Vi later in the season, as confirmed by the promotional pictures. Whether Warwick turns out to be Vander is a tantalizing question.

Janna, the wind spirit of Zaun who helped the sailors, is also showcased multiple times in the first act through her depictions on the walls. She was also teased in the last scene of the Jinx and Vi fight when Sevika broke the wall to release tremendous high-current winds to break them up.

The most interesting addition to Arcane’s storyline this season was the Black Rose, which controlled Amara while talking to Ambessa. The Black Rose is a secret organization run by the LeBlanc in Noxus, which has been guiding the Noxus’ plans for centuries. Noxus is one of the most resourceful nations in Runeterra, and their sudden interests in the only two Noxians in Piltover, Mel and Ambessa, could signify a greater plot twist for everyone.

The first act of Arcane‘s second and final season is currently streaming on Netflix. The next act drops on Nov. 16.

