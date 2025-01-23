LoL players are already sick and tired of ‘dull’ and ‘depressing’ Noxus map

It’s only been a couple of weeks since the launch of the 2025 League of Legends season, and players are already complaining about the new Noxus map—with some even wanting an old-school festive map to return.

The first split in the 2025 season for League will focus on Noxus, with the map, skin releases, battle pass, and more being related to this specific region in Runeterra. And with that, Summoners Rift has received a darker makeover, honing in on the spirit of Noxus. The map color has gone from bright, vibrant colors to a darker tone—in some ways, it feels like an autumn version.

The League of Legends map is now Noxus-themed. Image via Riot Games

League players expressed their displeasure with the new map on Reddit, calling it “depressing” and “extremely dull,” in stark contrast to the classic Summoners Rift map. “The map feels extremely dull and depressing, it’s just the opposite of eye candy for me. I kinda wish they’d add an option to turn it back to the normal version of SR in settings,” the original poster said.

One of the common features requested in this thread was a map toggle, which allows players to revert to the original Summoners Rift map while still retaining the new features, such as the animated turrets, Astrakhan, and more. “I’m shocked there isn’t a map toggle,” one player said. While far less drastic, Riot Games does have the toggle feature for players to revert to the legacy cursor instead of the modern one.

While players are unhappy with the new Noxus map, the thread sparked a conversation about the old winter version of Summoners Rift, which was available during the festive period. This map was a fan favorite for many players, but it’s no longer playable. “The snow map is nostalgic for me,” one player said. It doesn’t seem like Riot plans to add the winter map anytime soon, but players can hope it returns one day. We’re certainly keeping our fingers crossed.

