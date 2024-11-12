Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A huge shadowy figure approaches Vi with her gauntlets on.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Arcane’s rumored eye-watering budget makes it ‘the most expensive animated series ever’

A legendarily large price tag
Image of Sage Negron
Sage Negron
|

Published: Nov 12, 2024 12:25 pm

The second and final season of Neflix’s League of Legends animated series Arcane is already here, and headlines about some behind the scenes drama have come out.

Recommended Videos

Last week, Variety reported that production costs for the series had ballooned past $250 million, making it the most expensive animated series ever made. According to Variety, this were caused by delays in script deliveries due to the fact that half of them weren’t even finished by the time production on season two was starting, as well as a “labor-intensive approach” to the show’s production. This is also not taking into account the large amounts of money that League developer Riot Games has poured in to promote the series, which is yet another big step in the company’s ambitious leap into entertainment.

A close up of jinx holding a match in arcane season 2
Jinx realizing how much money she spent on this new season. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After the Variety report came out, several people who have worked on the show have come forward to defend the eye-watering price tag. Showrunner Christian Linke told GamesRadar that not only is the number that Variety reported “not exactly right,” but that the high price is justified due to the fact that he and the rest of the crew wanted to have production values that rival those of animated movies that you see in the theaters. According to them, all of the money that they spent on things such as voice actors and talented artists are “a reflection of the amount of effort that we put into this.”

The effort can clearly be seen in the final product, as Arcane is both a critical and commercial success, getting high ratings on Netflix and winning several awards. The first batch of episodes for season two have gotten high praise also, boding well for League fans trying to spot their favorite character and casual viewers alike when the rest of the season releases later this month. And as we see Riot and more video game companies expand into Hollywood, these budgets might become even wilder.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Sage Negron
Sage Negron
Sage Negron is a freelance writer based in New York. He has previously written for CBR and Looper. He enjoys writing about current gaming news and trending topics. In addition to gaming, he enjoys reading and spending time with family.