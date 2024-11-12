What is the Black Rose in Arcane

If you finished the first three episodes of Arcane season two, you may have some burning questions about the mysterious guild merchant Amara.

As it turns out, the Black Rose is an organization with extreme significance and deep lore within the League of Legends universe. Now that this secret society is making its way to the silver screen with Arcane, it’s important to know about the group’s lore.

What is the Black Rose in League of Legends and Arcane?

The Black Rose is a shadow organization operating within the nation of Noxus, where both Mel and Ambessa from Arcane are originally from. Even though its members hail from Noxus, the Black Rose has a network of magical spies across Runeterra, the world of Arcane and LoL.

The organization was made in the past when a pale sorceress known as Leblanc and a blood mage named Vladimir made a pact with one another. Their combined magic was so powerful that it turned wine and red roses black, inspiring the organization’s name.

In modern-day, the Black Rose is made of various aristocrats who harness and wield dark magic from the Immortal Bastion, an ancient fortress made by Mordekaiser. These members use their powers to secretly influence the entire nation. To keep this organization a secret, members typically meet in the shadows and wear masks to hide their true identities.

While we don’t know the intentions of the Black Rose within Arcane, it’s clear that Ambessa has a history with members of the organization. During the third episode of the second season, Ambessa revealed she had a son who passed away, which could mean he was related to this secret society in some manner.

Which League of Legends champions are members of the Black Rose?

Since the Black Rose is a secret society, many of its members are unknown, even to League players. However, there are a few playable champions that are members of the Black Rose:

Leblanc: As the pale sorceress and one of the founders, Leblanc uses her magic to change her appearance and deceive entire nations.

As the pale sorceress and one of the founders, Leblanc uses her magic to change her appearance and deceive entire nations. Vladimir: A blood mage who made a pact with Leblanc forming the Black Rose organization. He uses his magic to make political maneuvers.

A blood mage who made a pact with Leblanc forming the Black Rose organization. He uses his magic to make political maneuvers. Elise: A Noxian noble who murdered her husband after he poisoned her. When approached by Leblanc, Elise joined the Black Rose and eventually came in contact with a spider queen, changing her body forever.

A Noxian noble who murdered her husband after he poisoned her. When approached by Leblanc, Elise joined the Black Rose and eventually came in contact with a spider queen, changing her body forever. Cassiopeia: The sister of Katarina who was welcomed to the Black Rose by her mother. While on a mission to Shurima, Cassiopeia accidentally freed Renekton and Xerath.

While there are only four playable champions we know from the Black Rose, there are many more unknown aristocrats who could be added to League in the future.

Associates and enemies of the Black Rose

Many champions have interacted with members of the Black Rose, or have made themselves enemies of the organization. These champions are:

Briar: A vampire created by the Black Rose to be used as a living weapon.

A vampire created by the Black Rose to be used as a living weapon. Rell: A teenager with a mother in the Black Rose. Rell was imprisoned by the Black Rose and experimented on at their academy, leading to her metal manipulation powers. She eventually escaped and is currently on the run.

A teenager with a mother in the Black Rose. Rell was imprisoned by the Black Rose and experimented on at their academy, leading to her metal manipulation powers. She eventually escaped and is currently on the run. Samira: A mercenary from Noxus that the Black Rose hired to track down Rell after the teen’s escape.

A mercenary from Noxus that the Black Rose hired to track down Rell after the teen’s escape. Sion: A dead aristocrat from Noxus that the Black Rose resurrected into a war machine. He was gifted to Swain.

A dead aristocrat from Noxus that the Black Rose resurrected into a war machine. He was gifted to Swain. Swain: Swain is the ruthless grand general of Noxus and a sworn enemy of the Black Rose. He is currently planning on taking down the organization.

