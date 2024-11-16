Every League of Legends champion that appears in the second act of Arcane season 2

Arcane’s final season’s second act is here, and it features a lot of surprises, new characters, backstories, and twists that are bound to keep you on the edge until the next act.

Arcane season two is making significant additions to League’s lore, and fans are loving every bit of it through the breathtaking animation, beautiful background score, and shocking twists that will inevitably leave an emotional mark. Champions are integral to the universe of Runeterra, and they also appear in different episodes. While some champions play an integral part in the storyline, others primarily appear as easter eggs, which should get the veteran players pumped and reward them for their eagle-eyed vision.

Here’s everything you need to know about the champions who are a part of the second act of Arcane season two.

All LoL champions in the second act of Arcane season 2, listed

Don’t read beyond this line if you haven’t watched Arcane season two’s second act. This article contains serious spoilers.

Ambessa

She is losing members but getting new allies, too. Image via Riot Games

Ambessa continues to pull strings from the shadows after she makes Caitlyn the Commander at the end of the first act. She feels the Black Rose is behind the disappearance of her daughter Mel and Piltover scientists Jayce and Heimerdinger, which is stopping her from using the Hextech. She uses Rictus and the Noxian army to ambush a rally in Zaun, capturing many Zaunities, with Singed among them.

Singed grabbed Ambessa’s interest, and they started to work together after striking a deal where she wanted to seize control of the bloodhound Warwick and, in return, make him an esteemed advisor. She asked Singed to lead her to the beast, and he did that by guiding her to Viktor’s camp using his invention. Ambessa also taught Caitlyn melee combat, which she used to bring down Vi later in the act.

After finding Viktor’s place with his followers in the Undercity, Ambessa sets up a camp to attack Viktor and take the beast. She got her hands on Vi but she realized late that Caitlyn set her up. After Warwick is freed in the last episode, he mauls down her best man Rictus to death and she uses her army to take down all the other characters in the camp.

Caitlyn

She is leading the charge with logic rather than feelings. Image via Riot Games

After her fallout with Vi, Caitlyn finds a new partner in Maddie, and she continues to find her way in Piltover. She is recovering from her mother’s death, which has also led to her gaining her logic back over overwhelming emotions. While Ambessa pushes her to put an end to the Zaunite resistance, she still doesn’t think violence is the answer to peace between the two places.

After Warwick kills many Enforcers on his way to the prison, Caitlyn visits the prison cell with Ambessa to confront Singed. After talking to him, she realizes that Singed was the one who was removed from Piltover’s scientific council, and she gets angry at him for inventing Shimmer, which has ruined the lives of many people living in Zaun. Caitlyn catches Vi near Viktor’s camp and hatches up a plan with her to save Warwick and betray Ambessa to protect her people.

Jayce

He looks and thinks a bit different now. Image via Riot Games

After his strange encounter with the underground gemstone mesh in act one, Jayce has aged significantly, and he is now guided by the voices in his head. He also spots Salo walking and talks to Viktor through him, but he is adamant that Hextech needs to be destroyed. Jayce walks up to Salo and hammers him down to kill him as he is using Viktor’s Hextech energy to walk. That’s not even the most shocking thing that he has done in this act.

Later, he visits Viktor’s camp in the undercity and almost kills a child in his way using his weapon, but he stops himself. The kid, out of the kindness of his heart, guides Jayce to the Herald, which is another name for Viktor. After entering Viktor’s camp, Jayce notices Viktor flying up, and he shoots him down.

Heimerdinger and Ekko also mysteriously do not appear in act two, but they might play a significant role in the final act.

Jinx

She is reunited with her sister Vi but might lose another sister. Image by Riot Games

Jinx has been relatively less chaotic after spending her time with Isha. After being saved by Vi in her last encounter with Caitlyn, she has moved on from her past self. That is until Sevika comes to her and lets her know how she has become an icon in Zaun. People are forming a resistance, and they need her to show up. She does show up to rescue the Zaunites after they are captured by the Enforcers, only to face Warwick and realize that he is Vander.

She approaches Vi, and they both look to meet. Warwick starts to look for a solution to turn him back to Vander. They bring him to Viktor, but he can’t fix him immediately as he is more complicated than others to heal. As she gets closer to Vi, their relationship becomes stronger than ever. In the cliffhanger end scene of act two, Isha grabs her pistol and takes the Hextech gems from her and Vi’s weapons to cause a huge explosion.

If Isha did sacrifice her life here, it would be interesting to see the impact on Jinx’s mind as she grew close to her while staying together, almost treating her like a small sister.

Vi

She looks amazing fighting in the Undercity. Image via Riot Games

Vi didn’t take the breakup with Caitlyn and has completely turned goth in her fashion style, fighting in the pits of the undercity to spend her days. One day, Jinx shows up at her place and informs her that Vander is alive. The sisters team up, and they try to find a cure to fix Warwick and turn him back into the man they know. However, she tries to follow Singed back to Ambessa’s camp and gets tackled into the ground by Caitlyn.

They later hatch a plan to trick Ambessa into not uncuffing Vi and present her as bait to Ambessa. Vi strikes Ambessa at the right time to put her down and escapes her camp to run back to Viktor. At the end of the second act, Vi has clearly come to terms with her current self and feels complete with her family until the explosion caused by Isha.

Viktor

Glorious Evolution. Image via Riot Games

Viktor parted ways with Jayce and started healing the Shimmer addicts in the undercity, and his following has reached new heights as a peaceful society surrounded his place. They call him the Herald, as he cured many people’s ailments, including Sal from the council, who lost his ability to walk after the first season. He meets Warwick and already understands his vision of uniting the Zaun as a worthy reason to turn him back to Vander.

Slowly healing Warwick, he was reminded by Singed that human nature is beyond fixing, and he uttered the words that League fans were waiting to hear: “Glorious Evolution.” After that, Jayce killed him in the undercity to stop the use of Hextech but he might not be dead as he was still talking in the afterlife as he understood the real meaning behind humanity’s greatest asset and flaw. The final act might also resurrect him back to the mechanical form that League players know and love, but Riot might take a completely different route with his story.

Singed

To finally see her daughter alive at all costs. Image via Riot Games

If you missed Singed due to lack of screentime in the first act, the second act not only satiates your hunger but also gives you the reason for his disappearance: Warwick. More on the bloodhound next, but Singed appeared near Vander’s statue during the rally, and he had a small shrapnel, which he used to cut his hand. Even though he got captured and transported to the Piltover prison, he kept spilling his blood, which led a trail for Warwick to follow and kill the Piltover Enforcers around him.

He started working with Ambessa and Caitlyn to give them access to Warwick, and he also revealed the purpose of the experiments, which was to resurrect his daughter from death.

Warwick

His real identity has been etched in the history. Image by Riot Games

The theories have indeed come true, and now it is confirmed that Vander is Warwick in Arcane. The blood-hungry hound is out on the streets of Zaun, following the scent of blood. Warwick looks a bit different from his picture in the game, but that’s because there is still Vander inside of him. He also hugs Vi and Cait as he finally realizes they are his daughters through reclaimed lost memories. In the hope of finding a cure, Warwick goes with Jinx and Vi to Viktor’s camp.

As Jayce puts a hole through Viktor’s chest and Isha shoots the overloaded Hextech weapon, causing an explosion, the future of Warwick in the series is up for debate.

Honorable mentions: Orianna and LeBlanc

Singed might’ve one last miracle left in him to get his daughter back. Image by Riot Games

As Singed worked with Ambessa and Caitlyn, he also showed them the reason behind his work was trying to find a way to resurrect his daughter. Ambessa also found his pocket watch while he was in prison, which showed the face of his daughter. They also referred to him as Reveck, which confirms his connection with Orianna as a father according to the lore.

Once Singed leads them to the room with his daughter, we can spot a statue of Ballerina on the side, which is an easter egg, showcasing what Orianna will become in the future, making her the Lady of Clockwork. According to the lore, Orianna’s body gets replaced by metal, and her father, Corin Reveck, makes her the Ball, which is her weapon in the game.

The Black Rose continues to wreak havoc, and they capture Mel to find the artifact. As Mel talks to the person next to her, she realizes that the person is her brother, Kino. However, she understands there is a puzzle that she needs to solve to escape the prison, and that’s when she realizes that LeBlanc was looking for him and Ambessa had a daughter with a soldier in her past life. Mel uses the mysterious golden artifact on her back, which used to survive Jinx’s rocket to break free from the Black Rose’s shackles.

It’s clear that the Black Rose wants that Artifact or something similar from Mel and now that they know it’s her the final act might see LeBlanc play her final move to set up the future of the stories that are going to come from Runeterra after Arcane.

The first and second act of Arcane‘s second and final season is currently streaming on Netflix. The final act of Arcane drops on Nov. 23.

