New LEC report unveils highest paid player, massive pay gap between roles

A new salary report has pulled back the curtain on the LEC’s financial inner workings, revealing jaw-dropping paychecks for some players—and similarly surprising disparities for others. While some players enjoy hefty salaries, others earn a fraction of those figures.

Recommended Videos

The report, written by Brieuc “LEC Wooloo” Seeger, is an analysis of all 50 active players in the 2024 Summer and 2025 Winter splits, presenting a comprehensive view of player earnings at the moment. No individual player incomes were disclosed, but the average income for LEC players in the 2025 Winter Split was estimated at approximately 240K Euros, or around 247K USD, as of Jan. 17.

While it’s evident players are being paid more based on the year of experience on their back, disparities between in-game positions is notable.

LEC salaries on average in Winter 2025. Image via Sheep Esports

The report unsurprisingly highlights Rasmus “Caps” Borregaard Winther as the highest-paid player in the LEC—however, he’s not the sole midlaner with a higher salary than his teammates. In fact, in the LEC, midlane seems to be the league’s most lucrative role, with players earning more than double the salary of their support on average.

As of Winter Split 2025, no support players rank among the league’s highest earners, wrote Wooloo. Teams investing heavily in star players often do so at the expense of lesser-paid positions, with support frequently falling to the bottom of the financial ladder—and while there are few reasons to why, support is still a crucial role in League of Legends.

Part of the issue might lie in the position’s lack of visibility. Support players excel in creating opportunities, enabling their teammates to shine, but their contributions often go unnoticed in the broader narrative of a team’s success. However, supports are indispensable in dictating the pace of the game, providing vision control, and often sacrifice themselves for the sake of their bot lane partner. Their underappreciation may stem more from perception than performance, a narrative that could be ripe for change as the league evolves.

The report also sheds light on other key financial trends. Performance bonuses—tied to trophies, Worlds qualifications, and media appearances—play a significant role in elevating player incomes. Unsurprisingly, G2 Esports emerged as the highest-spending team, with Fnatic and Movistar KOI rounding out the top three while SK Gaming and Team Heretics seem to have notably trimmed their respective budgets for the new season.

The salary figures shared in the report reflect gross earnings before taxes, meaning players take home significantly less after deductions. The average league salary of 165K Euros in Germany would result in approximately 88K Euro net income after taxes and various mandatory social security contributions, with nearly 47 percent of pay deducted.

While assessing these figures with perfect accuracy might be impossible considering variations in payment structures and regional regulations, as Wooloo wrote, the data remains an eye-opener for fans and players alike. despite that, it seems like the financial disparities within the LEC reflect broader trends in professional esports—where star power often dictates paychecks, and team success hinges on a delicate balance of investment across roles.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy