Pit fighter Vi Arcane Season 2
Image via Netflix
League of Legends

Arcane season 2 act 3 release countdown: Exact start time and date

The final stretch of episodes are on the way for Arcane season two, and we have the details on when Act Three drops.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|

Published: Nov 16, 2024 10:54 am

The final series of episodes are on the way to Arcane, and you can catch them with season two, Act Three go live. If you want to stay on top of spoilers, there’s a specific time the episodes drop, and you can begin watching them immediately.

If you’ve been waiting to watch all of Arcane season two in a single setting, now is the time to do it. Act Three is the final act for this season, and it serves as the series finale for the show. There won’t be a season three, but there’s likely hope of other seasons and series happening within this universe, given fans’ overwhelmingly positive reception of it. Here’s what you need to know about when you catch the second season and act three of Arcane and where you can watch it.

When is Arcane season 2 act 3 coming out?

Jinx mural in Zaun in the latest teaser for Arcane season 2
Jinx mural in Zaun in the latest teaser for Arcane season two. Image via Netflix

You won’t have to wait too long for the final season of Arcane season two, act three to release—there’s only one more week between act two and three. Arcane season two, act three is coming out on Nov. 23, but it will be late in the evening, so you might have to wait until the next day to watch it, depending on your local time zone. This is the final act for season two, and after this, Arcane wraps up as a series. You can check out all the League of Legends connections we’ve discovered so far from the first act.

Here’s when you can catch Arcane season two, act three, depending on your time zone on Nov. 23.

TimezoneArcane season 2 act 3 release time
Arabia Standard Time1pm
China Standard Time2am
Eastern Standard Time3am
Greenwich Mean Time and Universal Coordinated Time8am
Indian Standard Time1:30pm
Japan Standard Time5pm
Pacific Time12am

We recommend watching it the same day it’s released to ensure you avoid reading any spoilers online. If you do have to wait until the next day to check it out, it might be best to just avoid the internet until you can watch.

Arcane season 2 act 3 countdown

If you want an easier way to know when Arcane season two act three arrives, we have a handy timer to show when the new episodes are live. However, the timer is accurate to the United States times of release. When the timer finishes its countdown, the episodes might not be available for you yet, depending on your region.

Hurry Up!

Where to watch Arcane season 2 act 3

Jinx sites down with a hoodie pulled over her face and her teal and purple hair hanging down in front of one eye.
Jinx returns in a bombastic way and makes her presence known. Image via Netflix.

Anyone who wants to catch Arcane‘s second season should subscribe to Netflix. Thankfully, you only need your subscription active while watching the show. You can cancel your subscription anytime after you’ve finished watching it or find a more appropriate time to check it out later. You can reference the time zone we posted or the countdown timer to find the best time for you to binge it all in a single day. These episodes are impactful, but they’re not terribly long, and it’s a short series.

