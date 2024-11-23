Every League of Legends champion that appears in the third act of Arcane season 2

The final season of Arcane has concluded, and fans finally have the closure to the tale of two cities, Piltover and Zaun. This opens the door for many more stories in Runeterra.

Arcane already has a plethora of different champions, but a certain champion’s teaser toward the end might show us the region that might come under the spotlight in Riot’s future shows following the League of Legends lore.

Here’s everything you need to know about the champions who share the stage in the final act of Arcane season two.

All LoL champions in the third act of Arcane season 2, listed

Don’t read beyond this line if you haven’t watched the Arcane season two. This article contains serious spoilers.

Ambessa

She passed on her legacy to Mel. Image via Riot Games

Ambessa has declared war on Piltover after the betrayal of Caitlyn. At the end of act two, Warwick mauled Rictus, and Singed informed her that they couldn’t save the Noxian as his injuries were too severe. In response, she picks up Rictus’ iconic weapon to take out the Kaenic Rookern runes and wrap it around her arms to use later.

After Mel confronts her about the Black Rose, Ambessa reveals that the secret organization is the one behind Kino’s death, and she has to choose between her children. Later, Mel asks her to leave the war and join him to avenge his brother by going to Noxus and taking down the Black Rose. However, Ambessa has different plans in mind when she shows her the army of undead warriors, which Viktor can control to win the war in Piltover.

As the war begins in Piltover, the Noxus-based ships land the Noxian soldiers at the main building. Ambessa starts to overwhelm the Piltover forces and reveals that Maddie is working undercover for her. She fought hand-to-hand with Caitlyn and defeated her square. Before she could end her life, Mel appeared and saved the day for Caitlyn. LeBlanc tries to kill Ambessa, but Mel stops her. In the dying moments, Ambessa calls her “the Wolf,” which might also be a direct reference to Kindred and make Mel an important character to watch out for in the upcoming series.

Caitlyn

Protecting Piltover and Zaun together. Image via Riot Games

Caitlyn had a relatively quiet act three compared to other champions, and she left the blast scene in Viktor’s utopia unscathed. After coming to Piltover, her relationship with Vi strengthened, and she led the Piltover’s side against the Noxus. She used her weapon to weaken Ambessa and even planned an operation to blast Viktor in the shell, which later appeared to be a decoy.

She lost her eye in the fight against Ambessa, but she took off the Kaenic Rookern runes from her hand to make her vulnerable to magic, and Mel helped her overcome Ambessa. In the end, we see Caitlyn examining the Hexgates and thinking about Jinx’s escape, and she should be with Vi in Piltover as both nations have now found peace.

Ekko

The boy who scattered time. Image by Riot Games

If you missed Ekko in the last act, he had episode seven dedicated to his disappearance from the Hexcore. The Hexcore transported Ekko and Heimerdinger in an alternative timeline, where everything differs. In this timeline, Powder never becomes the Jinx, and she uses her mechanical prowess to help Ekko build his Z-drive: his machine to rewind time. It is also revealed that Powder shares a romantic relationship with Ekko here because she doesn’t have any family left.

The arcane blast that killed Claggor and Mylo in the original universe killed Vi in this timeline, making Jinx a completely different person. Even though everything was perfect for Ekko, he had to work with Heimerdinger to devise a plan to travel back to his original timeline and save others who needed him.

He saves Jinx’s life by using Powder’s quote and uses her hot balloon to go closer to Viktor and reverse time to make things right by causing an anomaly by throwing his device, which causes Viktor to get his humanity back. In the end, Ekko sits alone in the same place where we sat with Powder in the alternative dimension, giving him a rather sad ending.

Heimerdinger

The genius yordle inventor. Image by Riot Games

The yordle scientist also wasn’t present in act two because he was stuck in the Hexcore with Ekko. Ekko worked hard to invent the Z-drive and make sure that he could rewind the time by four seconds. Heimerdinger played a crucial role in his intention by giving him the right guidance as the professor and he made the key changes in the invention, which allowed Ekko to ultimately go back to the original timeline and fix things for everyone.

Apart from helping to make the device, he also gives Ekko a perspective on unraveling the mysteries of the alternative dimension. He sacrifices himself by sticking around, but seeing how yordles are almost immortal, he might return in future shows to help other champions.

Jinx

Did Jinx survive the fall and make an escape out of the Hexgate? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Overwhelmed by Isha’s death, Jinx surrendered herself to the Plitover Enforcers, who put her in the Stillwater bunkers. This is the same bunker where Singed would’ve been kept if he hadn’t cooperated with Ambessa and struck a deal with her. She apologizes to Vi about her mother’s demise and stays hopelessly in the cell. When Vi comes to visit her, she tricks her sister into running away from the prison by locking her inside.

She goes directly to Zaun’s the Last Drop, burns the place down, including Silco’s chair, to flames, and tries to end things with a grenade. Ekko intercepts that moment and convinces her not to take her life and help him to make things right in Piltover. She helps Ekko to launch into the main building, where Ekko manages to fix things for everyone. She unites with her sister one last time to fight Warwick. As Warwick is about to kill a mourning Vi who still feels for Vander, Jinx sacrifices herself to save her sister from the blood-hound by pushing the beast and herself off the ledge.

However, quite a few online theories suggest that she didn’t die and used the air ducts of the Hexgate to make her into a Zepplin to walk away from the conflict. Caitlyn also realized this while looking at the ducts of the Hexgate in the last scene, and if that’s the case, fans can expect the blue-haired crazy Jinx to return in future shows.

Jayce

He was never the bad guy. He just wanted a partner. Image via Riot Games

Jayce pulled a redemption arc in act three after he abruptly killed Victor in act two. However, episode seven showed that he struggled to survive in the Hexcore, meeting with the mysterious hooded figure who tuned out to Viktor, who asked him to kill him to save humanity. However, in every scenario, it always ended with Hextech being the main problem.

Jayce ultimately comforted and refused to work with Viktor, and helped Piltover prepare for the war against Noxus. Later, he faced Viktor and helped him understand the beauty in imperfections, which made his cause to control everyone using the Hexgates obsolete. His end along with Viktor is quite mysterious, and it is open to interpretation.

Vi

A protector forever. Image via Riot Games

Vi woke up in Piltover after the incident at Viktor’s utopia, angry that her sister Jinx was kept in the bunker. She tried to convince Jinx to join her and help Piltover, but Jinx locked her in the prison and went away. Caitlyn formed a romantic relationship with her again, and they joined forces to defend Piltover against Zaun. Vi saved soldiers’ lives during the war, and with the help of Ekko, she tried to save Jinx, who later crashed into the Hexgate.

During the Hexgate, they fought with Warwick, but Vi couldn’t finish Warwick as it still reminded her of Vander, and Jinx had to step in and save the day by sacrificing herself to save Vi. While Jinx might not be dead, Vi stays with Caitlyn in Piltover now.

Viktor

Glorious Evolution. Image via Riot Games

Viktor finally reached his glorious evolution after he tried to get Jayce on his side to end all the suffering of the world. As Jayce did not side with him, he allowed Singed to strip him of his humanity to reach the final stage of evolution to uplift humanity. He reached the Hexgates and took control of it to take charge of everyone and hopefully make everything right, but Ekko’s interference made him vulnerable, which allowed him to see the past where he was the one who asked Jayce to end his life so that he can understand that there is no end to the suffering and there is no way to resolve it.

In the end, he takes the gem that he gave to Jayce, and runic symbols emerge from it to free every one of Viktor’s control. His story is also open to interpretation.

Singed and Orianna

Singed finally did everything for love and got Orianna back in Arcane. Image by Riot Games. Remix by Dot Esports

Singed kept working with Ambessa to heal Viktor and give him the ability to form an undead army to help with the war in Piltover. Apart from that, Singed also seemed to heal Warwick’s wounds after act two, and the blood-hound was also used to tear down soldiers in Piltover during the war. He didn’t have a major role to play, and he just continued to work on his goal of beating death, where he might’ve got a breakthrough. In one of the last scenes, viewers have a glimpse of Orianna in her champion form, where her body is completely made of metal, which finally puts an end to Singed’s quest to resurrect his daughter.

As he was working with Ambessa for Noxus, he might come back in future shows to develop weapons for Noxus if they go to war with Ionia.

Warwick

No more Vander, just a beast now. Image by Riot Games

Warwick didn’t have a big role to play, but it is now confirmed that Vander is no longer a part of the beast, and he is going to be a blood-hound who roams around in Zaun. The beast fought with Jinx and Vi before Jinx jumped with it into the bottom of Hexgate, but the blood-hound might not be dead and still be alive like Jinx as we didn’t see his death.

Honorable Mention: LeBlanc, Swain

Ravens tell him everything. Image by Riot Games

After Mel breaks the shackles, she reveals her golden final form of a mage who is an empath. The leader of Black Rose LeBlanc finally confronts her after playing hide and seek from act one. She reveals that a war is brewing, which is more dangerous than the ancient Rune Wars. They wanted to recruit Mel for her talents and welcome her to the Black Rose. A raven flies by her and makes an appearance later in the show. Even though she sides with the organization, Mel doesn’t commit to her completely as she calls LeBlanc “the deceiver,” her title in League, and scatters her shackles again to save Ambessa, who ultimately dies.

Adding to Black Rose’s woes, another Noxus-based champion has joined the fray, who was teased with a three-eyed raven’s arrival in a shot. League players would immediately recognize this bird as an Easter egg from Legends of Runeterra, and it is none other than the Noxian Grand General: Swain. His ability in League is called the Ravenous Flock, which gives him permanent health from the ravens. Swain also uses these ravens to gather intel from everywhere, and it seems Piltover is also on his radar, promising future potential stories to come.

Arcane season two is now streaming on Netflix.

