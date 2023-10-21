The 10 most powerful League of Legends champions based on Runeterra lore

In the fantastical world of League of Legends, there are innumerable powerful beings integrated into the lore of Runeterra. You may be familiar with a lot of them already, since a lot of them are probably your favorite champions to play.

That being said, the most overpowered champions aren’t necessarily the most powerful beings according to the lore. You would actually be surprised at who are some of the top dogs within the realm of Runeterra in our list down below.

The most powerful League of Legends champions

10) Azir: The Emperor of the Sands

A complex story with this one. Image via Riot Games

In his youth, Azir was a petite, studious boy who spent his hours studying texts collected in the Great Library of Nasus. He would do this rather than train to fight under the strict guidance of the Ascended hero, Renekton.

Fast forward in Azir’s story and we witness him turning into a mortal emperor of Shurima who—just like Caesar—was unfortunately betrayed and murdered, although by his own brother Xerath. He was reborn as an Ascended being, a powerful force that is immune to death and can control the sands of Shurima. Azir now intends to restore Shurima to its former greatness, and to avenge his death by defeating Xerath.

Azir is a powerful and charismatic leader, and is determined to rebuild Shurima into a powerful empire. He is also a skilled tactician and strategist, and he is a master of sand magic. Azir is a formidable enemy, and will stop at nothing to achieve his goals.

9) Xerath: The Magus Ascendant

A smidge stronger than his brother. Image via Riot Games

The ancient empire of Shurima housed a ton of champions, including Xerath, who possessed unfathomable amounts of power. Xerath began as a mere mortal who sought to acquire as much magical prowess as he could to understand the mysteries of the cosmos.

Xerath completed a ritual that transformed him into an ascendant being made entirely of arcane energy, granting him infinite power and immortality. The only way to stop Xerath is to imprison him, but even that will not be a permanent solution, as he will eventually escape using his magic.

Many powerful deities have attempted to stop Xerath, but all have perished. Azir, who Xerath once killed, is the only person who is capable of stopping him.

8) Anivia: The Cryophoenix

That’s one cool phoenix. Literally. Image via Riot Games

Anivia is a demigoddess worshiped by many in Freljord, who also happens to be the sister of Volibear and Ornn. She possesses the complete power of winter, which is precisely why all of her abilities revolve involve ice and snow. Her status as a deity also explains why she is so incredibly powerful, both in the lore and in the game.

Being a phoenix—although one made out of ice—Anivia is the living embodiment of nature’s never-ending cycle of life, death, and rebirth. She acts as the soul of the Freljord itself, showing off great power. Despite this, Anivia is known for being a kind, noble, and even humble spirit.

7) Volibear: The Relentless Storm

A ruthless force. Image via Riot Games

Volibear was a demi-god that was worshiped by many in the Freljord, with his worshipers believing that he created the Five Fjords with his very own claws. It is rumored he battled and killed Rhond, a mythical magma serpent, and that their legendary fight sculpted the Freljord’s landscape.

On the other hand, Volibear is also known as the guy who murdered a whole village of people simply because they were following his brother, despite the fact Ornn didn’t ever do a thing to create tension between him and his brother.

Volibear is immortal as long as he is remembered and feared by warriors. He will exist until the end of time. The only way to stop him is to defeat his army and not be afraid of the storm that he brings with him.

6) Ornn: The Fire Below the Mountain

The strongest blacksmith you’ll ever meet. Image via Riot Games

Ornn is another Freljordian, a spirit of craftsmanship and forging, akin to Hephaestus in Greek mythology. He is the ornery grandfather of the Freljord, preferring to stay in his workshop crafting weapons and armor rather than venturing out into the world.

This is precisely because of his brother, Volibear, who crushed a whole village of Ornn’s people and made a river out of their blood, leading to Ornn giving up on the war.

Prior to Volibear’s assault, Ornn was victorious in every war he waged against other gods. This is because Ornn created the ideal war tools no one else could match, with the exception of his brother.

Some may argue he is just as powerful as his siblings, Volibear and Anivia, but there are instances in the lore such as one elaborated on above that suggest he is more powerful than the two.

5) Fiddlesticks: The Ancient Fear

Now that’s nasty. Image via Riot Games

The oldest demon in Runeterra. Fiddlesticks was present from the first light. Fiddlesticks is a terrifying creature that preys on the poor and vulnerable in Demacia. Those who come close to him are doomed to meet a terrible fate. Fiddlesticks knows everything about everyone, including their deepest fears and desires. He uses this knowledge to torment and destroy his victims. Fiddlesticks is said to be everywhere and nowhere at the same time.

Fiddlesticks once lured an entire village to his location and then drained their souls, leaving behind nothing but corpses. Everyone is terrified of Fiddlesticks, so leaving your house after midnight is not the best idea when Fiddlesticks is, well, everywhere. Even the bravest men will not dare to stop him if he strikes, knowing that death is the only thing that awaits them.

4) Kindred: The Eternal Hunters

Death incarnate. Image via Riot Games

Kindred is one of the more fascinating champions in League, with a story that is both dark and beautiful. While it may not be as horrific as some of the Frejlordian tales involving Volibear, it still has enough Lovecraftian elements to send a shiver down your spine.

Kindred is not one entity, but rather the personification of death itself, represented by the Lamb and the Wolf. They are the Eternal Hunters who await the end of one’s life. While Lamb grants a quick release from their mortal suffering at death’s doorstep, Wolf chases after those who try to escape their inevitable fate.

Kindred can’t die. Even if killed, they will rise again and again, simply because Kindred is death itself. If there is life there is death and without Kindred, death wouldn’t exist.

3) Bard: The Wandering Caretaker

Not your regular bard. Image via Riot Games

While playing Bard in League may not be the most easy thing to master, The Wandering Caretaker is one of the most omnipotent beings in Runeterra when it comes to his League lore, however.

Bard is the embodiment of balance in League, and he only appears in Runeterra when the scales are tipping too far in one direction. That being said, he is not just limited to one dimension—The Wandering Caretaker is aware of all the dimensions and chooses a side in which balance needs to be restored.

Not to mention, Bard can travel through dimensions and can even manipulate time and space. According to Bard’s legend, he has the ability to affect events on a cosmic scale, which makes him essentially a god.

2) Zoe: The Aspect of Twilight

She’s much stronger than she looks. Image via Riot Games

While this peppy little child may look like a regular girl, she is actually an ancient mage over 1,000 years old. The Aspect of Twilight granted her its power when she was a kid, which greatly slowed her aging process, turning her immortal. Zoe has lived so long that she got to witness Mordekaiser’s rise and fall, the destruction of the Blessed Isles and the formation of the Shadow Isles, and even the creation of Ixtal.

Zoe can travel through dimensions and time because she can defy some of the fundamental laws of Runeterra, making her astronomically overpowered—at least when it comes to the lore of Runeterra.

Zoe is not afraid of angering the mightiest Aurelion Sol, even going so far as to calling him a “space doggie” because she knows she has Sol on her good side since Zoe vowed to protect him against the other aspects.

1) Aurelion Sol: The Star Forger

The strongest of them all. Image via Riot Games

Aurelion Sol is the cosmic dragon who created time, space, matter, and everything else in the universe, which already makes for a clear case for him getting the number one spot in these rankings.

He can create life with a thought and destroy it with a breath. The Star Forger once wandered the cosmos in search of life he had created. He eventually came to Runeterra, specifically Mount Targon, where he made contact with humans. However, the humans imprisoned him and forced him to serve them.

Aurelion Sol was imprisoned for a thousand years, and when he finally freed himself, he was filled with rage. However, instead of destroying humanity immediately, he decided to make them suffer. He inflicted terrible curses on them, and only lifted them once he had killed all the people who had wronged him. Zoe was the only one he spared, because they had made a pact to protect each other.

