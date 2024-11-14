How to complete Jinx Fixes Everything Act 1 in League of Legends

To celebrate the release of Arcane‘s second season, League of Legends has released a limited-time event within the game’s client. This event is a minigame called Jinx Ruins Fixes Everything, and contains spoilers from the first three episodes of the second season.

Recommended Videos

By completing tasks within this game, players can earn some sweet rewards and even a unique cosmetic skin for Singed in League. If you are struggling to finish the first act of Jinx Fixes Everything, we’re here to help.

How to complete Act 1 of Jinx Fixes Everything in League

You can start the game from this title screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To complete the first act of Jinx Fixes Everything, you’ll have to collect four different items around Jinx’s childhood workshop. Jinx ends up using the items you’ve gathered to craft Sevika’s upgraded arm, which we get to see in action during the first act of the show’s new season.

Once you click play, you’ll be transported to the world of Arcane, where you’ll have to use WASD to move around, right click to move the camera, and left click to interact with objects. Here is how you can collect the four items needed to complete the first act:

Fireworks

This box is just laying around on the floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The box of fireworks is the easiest item to collect, since it’s simply resting on the right-hand side of the workshop. Just walk over to this box and left click it to add the fireworks to your inventory.

Playing cards – How to pick the lock in Jinx Fixes Everything

Make sure all the lights are green by turning different sections. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The playing cards can be collected by opening the lock on the back of the boxing scoreboard. To collect these cards, you’ll have to complete a lock picking minigame, which requires you to turn red lights green. Each lock has three different areas you can move to change the lights. Here is a breakdown on which parts you need to move:

Lock 1: Click on the left once.

Lock 2: Click on the middle twice. Click on the right once. Click on the middle one more time.

Lock 3: Click on the right twice. Click on the middle three times. Click on the right once.



Once you open the lock, you can pick up some cards that are added to your inventory.

Claw machine – How to get the claw in Jinx Fixes Everything

Don’t push too hard, or the thread will lock up. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To the right of the shooting range, you’ll find a claw machine with a useful handle. To take out the handle, inspect the machine and click the left mouse button at a medium pace. If you click rapidly or hold down your mouse for too long, the cord will get stuck and you’ll have to restart.

Chomper – How to solve the Chomper puzzle in Jinx Fixes Everything

Push the lovable Chomper along the track to unlock him. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can find Chomper within the shooting gallery, but you don’t have to worry about testing your marksman skills. Instead, you’ll have to push Chomper along a built-in path towards the back of the gallery, which eventually unlocks this piece of machinery.

If you’re struggling to free Chomper, here are all exact directions you’ll have to push him in:

Right Forwards Left Backwards Right Forwards Left Forwards Right Forwards Right Forwards

Once you have all four items, you can take them back to the boxing ring to craft the upgraded arm. This completes Act 1 and bestows your hard-earned rewards.

What are the Jinx Fixes Everything rewards in League?

Each act has in-game rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Since there are three acts in this season of Arcane, that means there are three chances to earn rewards in Jinx Fixes Everything. While the first two acts only reward 300 blue essence each, the final act will earn players an Arcane-themed skin for Singed.

Everyone can play and finish the first act now, while the second act will become available on Nov. 16th, and the third becomes playable on Nov. 23, corresponding with the separate act releases for the show on Netflix.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy