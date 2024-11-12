All Arcane season 2 skins coming to LoL

It’s time to dress up as your favorite characters from Arcane season 2 in League of Legends. And this time, there are a lot of them to choose from.

Some of the choices line up with what we wanted to see from Riot Games, but there’s much more than that—and more that still hasn’t been revealed. Like the season itself, the Arcane season 2 skins are coming to League in three parts:

Part 1: Chosen of the Wolf skin line, featuring Ambessa (live on Nov. 6 with Patch 14.22)

Here is a little sneak peek for each of them.

All Arcane season 2 skins coming to League of Legends

Arcane Brawler Vi

Arcane Shimmer Lab Singed

Arcane Commander Caitlyn (regular and Prestige)

Commander Caitlyn got a new beret. If you like gold better, Prestige is for you.

Arcane Survivor Jayce

The latest reveal, Arcane Survivor Jayce is likely to be a part of Batch 2, going live on Dec. 11.

Fractured Jinx Exalted skin

A mysterious new skin for Jinx?

Not much is known about this one yet, except for the teaser image included in the event roadmap.

Prior to the new season coming out, Riot had already unveiled a couple of new skins, as well as new champion Ambessa, the Matriarch of War, who is originally from the show. Ambessa is also a central figure in the new Chosen of the Wolf skin line, based on events and characters of Arcane. Even a new novel featuring her as a protagonist is in the works.

Here are all the Chosen of the Wolf skins in League of Legends.

Chosen of the Wolf Ambessa

Chosen of the Wolf Swain (regular and Prestige)

Classic red and black Swain, but revamped. Almost unrecognizably classy, this Prestige Swain brings an element of glass/crystal.

Chosen of the Wolf Kindred

Chosen of the Wolf Katarina

Chosen of the Wolf Pantheon

This is not League‘s first skin line that is based on the hit Netflix show. Back in 2021, we had a modest crossover collection including Arcane-themed Jayce, Vi, Jinx, and Caitlyn.

But given the massive worldwide success, it’s no wonder that Riot is expanding the event. For more information on how (and when) to watch the new Arcane season, check out the full release schedule.

