Arcane skins for Jinx, Caitlyn in League of Legends revealed

Riot Games’ League of Legends animated series, Arcane, is coming to Netflix this weekend. To celebrate the occasion, Riot is releasing several skins for League champions who will appear in the show.

And today, Riot revealed skins for Jinx and Caitlyn based on the way the two characters will appear in Arcane.

Spotted: Jinx & Caitlyn in PBE, in their new Arcane-inspired attire. 💥 pic.twitter.com/UhVBXaXE2X — League of Legends #RiotXArcane 💥 (@LeagueOfLegends) November 2, 2021

Jinx’s Arcane skin is ultimately quite close to her original skin, although the coloration on her clothes is slightly darker to match the tone of the show.

Caitlyn’s Arcane skin looks different from her usual getup since she’s missing her signature top hat and instead lets her jet black hair flow down her back. Additionally, her animations closely resemble Hextech aesthetics to fit with her hometown of Piltover—the main setting for Arcane. Caitlyn is slated to receive an extensive visual update in the near future as well.

Last month, Riot revealed Arcane-inspired skins for Jayce and Vi, two characters that will also appear in the animated series. Other champions from League, including Heimerdinger and Viktor, will appear in the show but have not had any skins revealed for them yet.

The in-game skins to correspond with the show have not yet been given a release date in League but should be reaching the live servers sometime this month if previous skin releases such as last month’s Dragonmancer skin line can serve as a barometer.

Arcane is set to release on Netflix on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 9pm CT.

