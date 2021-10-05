Riot reveals new Dragonmancer skins for Kai’Sa, Karma, Thresh, Volibear, Truth Yasuo, and Dream Yasuo

Get ready to enter the world of dragons, summoners. Riot Games has unveiled new additions to League of Legends’ Dragonmancer skin line with Kai’Sa, Karma, Thresh, Volibear, and two skins for Yasuo.

Volibear might be getting the Prestige edition out of the bunch, but the entire group is looking snazzy nonetheless. Each champion has been paired with their own dragon and the splash arts are all vivid with their own color and design.

It's #PBE Preview Dragonmancer edition! 🐉



Dragonmancer Kai'sa, Karma, Thresh, Volibear, Prestige Edition Volibear, Truth Yasuo & Dream Yasuo! 🐲 pic.twitter.com/cPY8MId7FN — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) October 5, 2021

Kai’Sa’s colorway, for example, is a beautiful shade of green with elements of gold on her armor and her dragon is a two-headed drake, reflecting the two cannons that sit above her shoulders. She also has water-based imagery across her entire kit, including her sitting on a lily pad while her dragons swim around her during her recall animation.

https://twitter.com/LeagueOfLegends/status/1445408549069332482

Yasuo, on the other hand, has two skins coming out where players can either choose to live in their dreams or face the truth. The Dream Yasuo skin is colored in a glowing purple and the splash art features a beautiful field of flowers and floating petals radiating white light.

Truth Yasuo presents a much darker reality, with the scenery replaced with a war-torn battlefield. Instead of Yasuo holding a flute, he grips his sword in preparation for a battle. The skin’s colorway has also changed, going from a purple to a gold and green motif. His hair is changed from white to black, too.

🌸🎑 Dream Yasuo & Truth Yasuo 🎑🐉 pic.twitter.com/B6y9sjezFb — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) October 5, 2021

Every other skin is just as impressive as the last and should satisfy anyone who mains the chosen champions. The Dragonmancer skin line usually boasts incredible visual and sound effects, and this time is no exception. Fans will be able to test out these champions on the League PBE.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.