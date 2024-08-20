Forgot password
League of Legends splash art in honor of Pride month, showcasing Graves, Twisted Fate, Vi, Caitlyn, and more.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says, ‘The forest holds many surprises’?

I wouldn't want to go into a forest with this champion.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|

Published: Aug 20, 2024 01:48 am

From hungry to growly, the LoLdle quotes for August have shown the true nature of many of the League of Legends champions, and today’s LoLdle quote will have you second-guessing your knowledge of nature-loving champions.

Who says, “The forest holds many surprises” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on Aug. 20 is, “The forest holds many surprises.” The League champion who says this line is Zyra.

The LoLdle quote answer success message for Zyra and her splash art icon.
“Just a harmless flower.” Screenshot by Dot Esports via LoLdle

There are days when I play LoLdle and wonder how I’m going to guess the mystery champ—but today wasn’t one of those days. I knew who this one was right away because Zyra is one of my favorite support champions. Her control, damage, and stunning visuals all make her a super interesting pick in the bot lane.

This quote, which she says while moving, is easy to remember because Zyra doesn’t have many voice lines. Today’s LoLdle quote was a nice little win for us support mains.

If you don’t know anything about Zyra, she’s considered nature’s wrath given human form, which means her abilities have a plant theme. In Patch 14.16 (the patch we’re playing on), she has a 51.31 percent win rate, according to League stat tracker U.GG.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews is a staff writer for Dot Esports with a dual degree in business and human resource management. After discovering her passion for creative writing and gaming, she now writes about MOBAs, MMOs, and cozy games.
twitter