Best ARAM champions in League of Legends Patch 9.13

ARAM fans may have noticed their favorite game mode changing quite a bit over the past few months. Champions are frequently rising to the top of the list of best ARAM picks only to see nerfs in the next patch to reassess their strengths in the single-lane game mode.

Given the recent balance updates in Patch 9.13, here are five of the best ARAM champions.

5) Illaoi

Image via Riot Games

Illaoi received a number of buffs in Patch 9.13, which provide her with a bit of a boost in ARAM. The Kraken Priestess was already a strong pick, given the strength of her ultimate and her ability to take advantage of her passive’s tentacle spawns in the close-quarter environment, but the recent buffs to her damage output and decreases in ability cooldowns will make her a top-tier pick on the Howling Abyss.

4) Corki

Image via Riot Games

In League’s most recent patch, which went live earlier this week, Corki received a few buffs to his ARAM capabilities that put him on this list. His passive’s spawn time has been reduced from eight minutes to five, allowing ARAM players to get their hands on one of his strongest team-fighting tools: the Package. Corki’s Special Delivery is incredibly strong on the single-lane map due to the effect’s width, and the buffs should allow players to take advantage of the ability and its strengths more frequently.

3) Lux

Image via Riot Games

Lux has always been a strong ARAM pick, and recent nerfs failed to change this champion’s overall usefulness in the single-lane game mode. The close-quarters of Howling Abyss greatly benefits Lux and her skill-shots, and her access to a solid form of crowd control as well as an incredibly strong shield helps her excel in teamfights. Additionally, her ultimate ability is a great tool for ARAM due to its low cooldown and massive range.

2) Sivir

Image via Riot Games

Sivir stands out as one of the best AD carries to pick in ARAM matches. Like Lux, the Howling Abyss’s close-quarters benefit Sivir by often forcing enemies to group up, making them perfect targets for Sivir’s Ricochet (W) and Boomerang Blade (W). Given the strength of poke mages in the game mode, the Battle Mistress’s Spell Shield (E) serves as a perfect defensive option and helps restore mana.

1) Sona

Image via Riot Games

Sona received a few ARAM nerfs in Patch 9.12 to scale back some of her strength in the game mode, but they weren’t enough to remove her from this list. The Maven of the String remains a strong ARAM pick, thanks to her diverse kit. With heals to help with sustain, AoE damage, and a wide stun on her ultimate, Sona is an incredibly powerful pick to take—that is, if you’re lucky enough to roll the champion in draft.