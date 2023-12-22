With 2023 coming to an end, League of Legends players are trying out the changes coming with the 2024 season. Most of them were already announced by the Riot Games developers, and recently, the creators revealed the patch schedule for next year.

Like every year, the 2024 season features a calendar with biweekly changes. These will be targeted at both pro play and average players who are trying to climb the ranked ladder.

Patches are a pivotal part of League since they keep the game fresh. Usually, Riot devs look at both the strongest and weakest champions and items, trying to balance the game as much as they can. But, with over 165 champs in the game and dozens of items, runes, and more, it’s obviously difficult.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2024 League patch schedule.

How often does Riot release League patches?

New skins and champion changes are added to the game every two weeks. Image via Riot Games

Usually, League patches are released every two weeks on Wednesdays or Thursdays. There are some instances where there’s a three-week break instead, but that’s only occasional. Sometimes, patches fail to address some of the issues, however, and the devs launch hotfixes to tweak them as fast as possible, usually a day or two after the original update.

How to test upcoming League changes

Testing out forthcoming changes before they hit the live servers is a perfect way of preparing yourself for the official launch. This way, you can be three steps ahead of your opponents and excel in the new meta immediately after the update. To do that, you can set up a PBE account.

The PBE is a playtesting server where a player can experience the upcoming tweaks firsthand before they are officially added to League. Luckily, setting up your own PBE account isn’t a big deal anymore.

What is the current League patch?

At the moment, players are still playing on the latest update of the 2023 season, Patch 13.24. They shouldn’t pay much attention to the current game state, though, as League will shortly see a major shake-up with the launch of Patch 14.1, which drops in early January.

League patch schedule for 2024