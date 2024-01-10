When does LoL ranked 2024 Split 1 end?

If you’re reading this, then the first split of League of Legends‘ 2024 ranked season has already begun, debuting alongside the meaty 14.1 patch. But just how long will it last?

In case you somehow missed the news, Riot Games is changing things up again this year. After splitting the ranked season in two for 2023, 2024’s season will consist of three splits. This means each split will be shorter than they were in 2023. Here’s when Split 1 ends and Split 2 begins.

LoL: What is the end date for ranked 2024 Split 1?

While Riot hasn’t provided an exact date, it has confirmed that Split 1’s end, and the beginning of Split 2, will be in May 2024. Since Split 1 began on Jan. 10, this means the current Split will last roughly four months. Assuming Riot sticks with this three-split formula for future seasons, you can expect the average runtime for each split to be around four months. This means you have less time than before to unlock all of the split’s rewards (as last year, each split ran for six months rather than four).

This season has a blatant dragon theme. Image via Riot Games

The debut of Split 1 was accompanied by Patch 14.1, which is frankly massive and includes reworks for a bunch of items, changes to the Summoner’s Rift map, and the usual batch of bug fixes.

In addition, Riot shared information about League of Legends’ newest playable champion, Smolder, a cute baby dragon, no doubt designed to coincide with 2024 being the Year of the Dragon. This is also why a number of champions, including Smolder (for obvious reasons), are receiving dragon-themed skins. Strangely, this Heavenscale skin line omits Aurelion Sol and Shyvana, despite both of them being actual dragons (or half-dragon, in Shyvana’s case).