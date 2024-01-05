Get stoked, League of Legends fans: The most exciting time of the game’s patch cycle has come back around, with a new ranked season—the 14th in League history—set to begin in just a few days.

The 2024 League calendar will begin with the launch of Patch 14.1 on Jan. 10. And with that patch, the game will look completely different. Summoner’s Rift will be getting its biggest update in over a decade, dozens of items in the game’s shop will be removed and/or revamped, and every champion on the game’s roster will feel the effects in some way or another.

Patch 14.1 will lay the groundwork for a new era of League. All of the details on the patch, including its core features, launch date, biggest updates, and balance changes, are listed below.

When will League Patch 14.1 go live?

League of Legends Patch 14.1 will launch on Jan. 10. When that date arrives, you can expect your rank to be reset as the new season begins. Additionally, all of the changes coming to League with the launch of the 2024 ranked season will go live on this date. On Jan. 10, you can enter into a ranked queue and begin your climb toward the top of the ladder.

Everything coming with League Patch 14.1

Rift Herald is turning into an even more valuable objective. Image via Riot Games

The 2024 ranked season is here

A new era of League of Legends is upon us with the start of the 2024 ranked season beginning on Jan. 10. This season, your ranked climb will look different from the past, with the season being broken down into three separate splits. The first split will run from January to May, and with each new ranked split, your place on the League ladder will update with a new set of provisional games waiting for you.

Summoner’s Rift receives a makeover

Riot trimmed the hedges and added some new obstacles to the Rift ahead of Season 14. Image via Riot Games

This season, Summoner’s Rift is receiving a completely new look. Brushes have been trimmed back, while certain brush locations have been moved altogether. Additionally, new pieces of terrain and walls have emerged from the ground, making Summoner’s Rift a more dynamic map to play on. These new pieces of terrain and alterations to the map will make the Rift more difficult to play on at first, but we expect players to get the hang of these updates as the 2024 season progresses.

New Void monsters emerge from the jungle

With new updates to the Rift comes some additional monsters of both the standard and epic variety. The biggest additions to the map are Voidgrubs, which are early-game monsters that reward players with a stacking buff upon being defeated. Additionally, the Rift Herald and Baron Nashor have earned updates, with both objectives having even more value and variance throughout the course of a game. Baron Nashor will evolve on a game-to-game basis, with his pit changing and featuring different hazards at random each game.

Item systems get completely revamped

Big changes are coming to League’s items, with the removal of the Mythic item system being the biggest change coming to the game in 2024. In their stead, you can look forward to the addition of dozens of new items across all tiers and price points in the shop. Nearly every item you’ve grown comfortable with in League will be different in some way (or will have been removed altogether) at the start of the 2024 season, so be sure to read up on the changes and get as much practice with the new system as you can.

League Patch 14.1 notes | Full season 14 launch notes

Terrifying beings from the Void are invading Summoner’s Rift this season. Image via Riot Games

Champions

With countless changes coming to Summoner’s Rift and all of League’s items, Riot is dialing back the amount of direct changes that are being made to the champion roster. Only one champion—Hwei, League’s newest addition—is receiving a direct change. The rest of the roster will feel their balance updates come in the form of new items and alterations made to League as a whole.

Hwei

Base armor increased from 18 to 21

Jungle balance changes

Although there are no direct buffs or nerfs to jungle champions in Patch 14.1, Riot will be decreasing the amount of percentage-based DPS players get from their pets while clearing camps.

New skins in LoL Patch 14.1

Rakan will be receiving a Prestige edition of his Dragonmancer skin, as well. Image via Riot Games

Dragonmancer Fiora (1350 RP)

Dragonmancer Kassadin (1350 RP)

Dragonmancer Vayne (1350 RP)

Dragonmancer Rakan (1350 RP) Prestige Dragonmancer Rakan



Bug fixes

Coming soon…

A micropatch is on the horizon

Although there won’t be many direct balance changes made when Patch 14.1 goes live, there will be changes coming in the form of micropatches and other hotfixes that go live early into the patch’s lifespan.

“We plan to do a micropatch on the week of 14.1 coming out … about 36 hours into the patch,” League’s lead gameplay designer David “Phreak” Turley said in a preview of the patch on his personal YouTube channel. “We expect that there’s going to be balance outliers and we are pre-planning that we’re going to put in some work. And we also all expect that there’s going to be a ton of balance work to do when the patch comes out.”

League Patch 14.1 is expected to go live on Jan. 10 at approximately 2am CT.