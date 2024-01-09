All Baron Nashor and Rift Herald changes in LoL Patch 14.1

The new season for League of Legends is almost here with the launch of Patch 14.1, and it’s easily one of the biggest ever. Naturally, the two biggest creatures in the Summoner’s Rift jungle, Baron Nashor and Rift Herald, are also getting some major changes.

The two creatures have always been some of the biggest objectives for any team in a League match, and the new changes made to both in Patch 14.1 will offer new challenges but also new rewards for teams looking to conquer them. Baron in particular has gotten some major changes, easily the most impactful ever.

All Baron changes in LoL Patch 14.1: New look and new forms

Beginning in Patch 14.1, Baron will take on one of three different forms on a game-to-game basis: All-Seeing Baron, Hunting Baron, and the Territorial Baron. These different forms not only use new abilities but also change the design of the Baron pit itself.

Each Baron variant still uses its standard melee and ranged attacks. The Baron variant for each game is determined randomly.

All-Seeing Baron

The All-Seeing Baron in the Pit. Image via Riot Games

The All-Seeing Baron summons rifts toward the two furthest enemies that he can see that are still within 2,200 units. These rifts last for three seconds, dealing 150 damage on the first hit and 50 damage on every subsequent hit.

The All-Seeing Baron’s pit, as you can see above, is drastically different from the original, with several new angles for flanking and fleeing.

Territorial Baron

The Territorial Baron in the Pit. Image via Riot Games

The Territorial Baron reaches out and, after 1.5 seconds, grabs all enemies in a cone, pulling them 300 units and dealing 75 magic damage to them.

The Territorial Baron’s pit offers easier access to the Baron and potential retreats, but players fighting the Baron are more susceptible to flanks and its new ability.

Hunting Baron

The Hunting Baron in the Pit. Image via Riot Games

The Hunting Baron will call down a pillar of lightning onto every nearby enemy, dealing strikes after 0.7 seconds. Strikes will deal 15 percent of the target’s current health.

The Hunting Baron’s pit is the same as the original Baron pit.

Baron stats as of LoL Patch 14.1

Here are the default stats for Baron. These stats are standard for all three forms of Baron Nashor.

Health : 11,400 (plus 180 per minute from start of game)

: 11,400 (plus 180 per minute from start of game) Attack Damage : 350 (plus 10 per minute from spawn, caps at 520)

: 350 (plus 10 per minute from spawn, caps at 520) Attack Speed : 0.625 (attacks per second)

: 0.625 (attacks per second) Armor : 120

: 120 Magic Resistance : 70

: 70 Movement Speed : 300, but he ain’t going nowhere

: 300, but he ain’t going nowhere Attack Range : 955

: 955 Experience Given : 600 to all contributing attackers, plus 800 distributed among nearby allied teammates

: 600 to all contributing attackers, plus 800 distributed among nearby allied teammates Gold Given: 25 gold to the player who deals the final blow, 300 per allied player

The effects granted to the team that kills Baron remain the same.

All Rift Herald changes in LoL Patch 14.1

Rift Herald’s first appearance in each game is being replaced by a new neutral monster in horde beasts called Voidgrubs. These Voidgrubs have inspired a new look for the Rift Herald and some major changes.

How to charge with Rift Herald in LoL Patch 14.1

The biggest change is that you or an ally can right-click on the summoned Rift Herald after slaying the neutral Rift Herald and “ride” them, using right-click to choose where it will charge. Players receive one use of the charge but can receive an additional one if an enemy tower or inhibitor is destroyed.

The charge itself lasts for up to 14 seconds, starting at 150 movement speed and maxing out at 600 after five seconds.

Colliding with terrain or a structure launches the player charging 200 units in the opposite direction unless it charges into a live tower, which increases the ejection distance to 700 units.

Charging into enemy players deals 250 true damage and knocks them airborne.

Charging into an enemy structure deals a bonus 2,000 damage and also spawns five or more Voidmites. Players also get a temporary shield.

Other new Rift Herald changes in LoL Patch 14.1

Aside from the new charge mechanics, Rift Herald receives the following changes:

Rift Herald now has Baron’s Gaze, which reduces the damage taken from the last enemy attacked by 50 percent.

The holder of the Eye of the Herald gains Empowered Recall until the Eye is used, and all allied champions who assisted gain a single use of Empowered Recall.

If Eye of the Herald expires, it will auto-cast with no channel time and summons Rift Herald. If your champion is dead, Rift Herald will spawn in your team’s fountain.

Rift Herald stats as of LoL Patch 14.1

Here are the default stats for a neutral Rift Herald.

Health : 7,125 to 14,250, based on level

: 7,125 to 14,250, based on level Attack Damage : 99.5 to 250, based on level

: 99.5 to 250, based on level Attack Speed : 0.4 (attacks per second)

: 0.4 (attacks per second) Armor : 60

: 60 Magic Resistance : 50

: 50 Movement Speed : 325

: 325 Attack Range : 250

: 250 Experience Given : 306 to 320, based on level

: 306 to 320, based on level Gold Given: 100 gold to the player who deals the final blow, 100 local gold

League Patch 14.1, complete with these major changes to Baron and Rift Herald, will go live on Wednesday, Jan. 10.