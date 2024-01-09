All Summoner’s Rift terrain changes in LoL Patch 14.1

To start off the new year, Riot Games is making sweeping adjustments to League of Legends in Patch 14.1, including a ton of terrain changes to Summoner’s Rift that should heavily affect the meta for both professional and solo queue play.

Whether you’re a top laner focused on their one-on-one assignment, a roaming mid laner looking for a chance to help your side lines, or a bottom laner honing in on an intense two-vs-two matchup, every player must be wary of the newest changes that will allow junglers and other combatants to explore new avenues for ganks and ambushes of all kind.

Here are all of the new terrain changes headed to the Rift in Patch 14.1, scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 10.

All LoL map terrain changes in Patch 14.1

Top lane changes

New pathways, more fighting. Image via Riot Games

The top lane has never looked this different, with some revamped terrain that should allow more parity across both teams on Summoner’s Rift. Both sides of the river are a lot more similar to each other compared to previous patches, with a curved, triangular wall, the tri-bush, and a new pixel brush near the mouth of the river.

Red side tri-rush will still have a slight advantage when getting into lane since it is closer, but this should help build a more even state for both junglers this season. The top side will, however, change every game with the new Baron changes, since each form will affect the terrain around the pit.

Dragon pit changes

The battle over the buffs will be even more intense in 2024. Image via Riot Games

With a new wall being added on the red side of the map, more pathways from the red side jungle, and a couple of new bushes set around the area, there could be some epic fights for dragons in this new area. The new red side wall could be a perfect staging area for a surprise attack, whether it’s from the new bushes or over the wall. The pixel bush near mid lane has, however, been moved down toward the bottom side of the map, which is important to note for players who have pulled off big ganks from this position before.

Mid lane changes

Center of the map, center of attention. Image via Riot Games

The mid lane is going to be a battlefield of epic proportions, with multiple new pathways opening up the area for easy ganks and hectic fighting from the jungle that will spill into the lane. Next to each tower, a new path has opened, giving junglers a quicker way to punish any enemy players who have pushed into the tower. The mid lane brush has, however, been pushed back to give players a bit more security during the laning phase.

Bottom lane changes

Bottom lane dives won’t ever be the same. Image via Riot Games

If you’re an AD carry main who has become jaded after getting ganked over and over, this season might not bring any solace. The latest changes to the bottom lane terrain have evened out the playing field for both the red and blue sides, giving both teams the same type of terrain around the tri-brush area. As a result, junglers and other roaming players can access the tri-brush almost immediately from the river, which could create havoc in the bottom lane as skirmishes start quickly and often.