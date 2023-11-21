All item changes coming in LoL season 2024

There are extensive item changes for 2024.

League of Legends Season 14 is shaping up to be one of the biggest seasons in League so far. One of the most significant changes has to do with items. New items are being added, some being removed, and several item changes across all roles we need to know about.

Here are all the changes planned for the 2024 League season.

Support item changes in season 14

The support role will see several significant changes. Image via Riot Games

( New) World Atlas Item Cost: 40 gold Stats: 30 Health, 25 percent Mana Regeneration, 25 percent Health Regeneration, and three gold per 10 seconds Support Quest: Earn 500 gold from this item to transform it into Runic Compass. You’ll also be able to hold wards. Gold Generation: You’ll gain a charge every 18 seconds, max stacks are three. You can also use a charge to earn gold in two ways: Damaging abilities and attacks against champions or structures grant 30 gold for melee and 28 for ranged. Killing a minion grants you 20 gold. Your nearest teammate gets the same amount of gold they would have if they had killed the minion. This could mean support will be more active in pushing the lanes and taking out minions.

(New) Runic Compass Item Cost: Upgraded from World Atlas at 500 gold. Stats: 100 Health, 50 percent Mana Regeneration, 50 percent Health Regeneration, and 5 gold per 10 seconds Support Quest: You’ll earn 1,000 gold from this item to transform it into Runic Compass. And you’ll be able to hold wards. Gold Generation: You’ll gain a charge every 18 seconds, max stacks are three. You can also use a charge to earn gold in two ways: Damaging abilities and attacks against champions or structures grant 34 gold for melee and 32 for ranged. Killing a minion grants you 28 gold. Your nearest teammate gets the same amount of gold they would have if they had killed the minion.

(New) Bounty of Worlds This is almost the same as Runic Compass. But this is an in-between item you can upgrade to any of the five support items. Item Cost: Upgraded from Runic Compass at 1,000 gold Stats: 100 Health, 50 percent Mana Regeneration, 50 percent Health Regeneration, and five gold per 10 seconds

(New)All Upgraded Items All upgraded items will share the same stats. The only difference will be these upgrades: 200 Health 75 percent Mana Regeneration 75 percent Health Regeneration Five gold per 10 seconds

(New) Celestial Opposition Passive – Blessing of the Mountain: You’ll become Blessed to reduce incoming champion damage by 40 percent (melee) and 25 percent (ranged). This will linger for two seconds after taking damage from a champion. Once it wears off, you’ll unleash a shockwave that will slow enemies by 50 percent for 1.5 seconds. And the effect will refresh if you leave combat for 15 seconds.

(New) Solstice Sleigh Passive: Slowing or Immobilizing an enemy champ will give you and one nearby ally with the lowest health 120 bonus health and 90 movement speed for four seconds. But there’s a 20-second cooldown.

(New) Bloodsong Passive – Spellblade: After using an ability, your next attack is enhanced with additional on-hit physical damage, with a 1.5-second cooldown. If your target is a champion, you’ll apply Expose Weakness: This increases the damage they take by 12 percent for melee champs and eight percent for ranged champs for six seconds.

( New) Dream Maker Passive – Dream Maker: You’ll gain a Blue Dream Bubble and a Purple Dream Bubble every eight seconds. Healing and Shielding another ally will blow both Dream Bubbles to them and empower them for three seconds. The Blue Bubble reduces incoming damage on the next hit by 140, and the Purple Bubble grants 90 bonus magic damage on the next hit.

(New) Zaz’Zak’s Realmspike Passive – Void Explosion: When dealing ability damage to a champion, this will cause an explosion at their current location, damaging the target and nearby enemies with 50 (plus three percent maximum health) magic damage. But this is capped at 300 against monsters, and there’s a three-second cooldown.



Enchanter item changes in season 14

So long Chemtech Putrifier. Image via Riot Games

Removed: Chemtech Putrifier and Chalice of Harmony

( New) Glowing Mote Cost: 250 gold Stats: Five Ability Haste

( New) Dawncore Total Cost: 2700 gold Item Recipe: Bandleglass Mirror, Bandleglass Mirror, and 700 gold Stats: 40 Ability Power, 20 Ability Haste, and 150 percent Mana Regeneration Passive – Dawncore: You’ll gain three percent Heal and Shield Power and five Ability Power for every 100 percent Base Mana Regeneration. Passive – Summoner Spell Haste: You’ll gain 18 Summoner Spell Haste.

Echoes of Helia Total Cost: 2200 gold Item Recipe: Kindlegem, Bandleglass Mirror, and 400 gold Stats: 200 Health, 40 Ability Power, 20 Ability Haste, and 125 percent Mana Regeneration Passive – Soul Siphon: By damaging a champion, you’ll get a Soul Shard, which stacks up to three. Healing or Shielding an ally will consume all Soul Shards, restore 20 Health, and deal 55 magic damage for every Shard to the nearest enemy champion. Passive – Dissonance removed



Marksman item changes in season 14

Jhin without Galeforce won’t feel right. Image via Riot Games

Removed Items: Rageknife and Galeforce

(New) Terminus Total Cost: 3200 Item Recipe: Recurve Bow, Last Whisper, Dagger, and 750 gold Stats: 40 Attack Damage and 30 percent Attack Speed Passive – Shadow: Your attacks apply 30 magic damage on hit. Passive – Juxtaposition: You’ll alternate between Light and Dark on-hits each attack. Light attacks grant 3-5 armor and magic resist, stacks up to 15-25, for five seconds. Dark attacks grant six percent armor penetration and magic penetration, which can stack up to 30 percent for 5 seconds.

Guardian Angel Total Cost: 3000 gold Item Recipe: B.F. Sword, Steel Sigil, 950 gold (Stopwatch has been removed) Stats: 55 Attack Damage and 45 Armor Passive – Rebirth: When taking lethal damage, you’ll restore 50 percent of your base health and 100 percent of your maximum mana after four seconds of stasis. But there’s a 300-second (five-minute) cooldown.

Phantom Dancer Total Cost: 2800 Item Recipe: Hearthbound Axe + Cloak of Agility + 1000 gold Stats: 20 Attack Damage, 30 percent Attack Speed, 20 percent Critical Strike Chance, and 10 percent Movement Speed Passive – Spectral Waltz: On-attack, basic attacks will grant ghosting and a stack of seven percent bonus attack speed, but you can only get a maximum 35 percent bonus attack speed.



Mage item changes in season 14

Lux and other mages are in for a rough season 14. Image via Riot Games

Removed: Crown of the Shattered Queen, Everfrost, Leeching Leer, Demonic Embrace, Night Harvester, Luden’s Tempest, Stopwatch (and the corresponding Perfect Timing rune)

(New) Malignance Total Cost: 3000 gold Item Recipe: Lost Chapter, Fiendish Codex, and 900 gold Stats: 80 Ability Power, 20 Ability Haste, and 600 Mana. Ultimate Power: You’ll gain 15 Ability Haste for your Ultimate. Ultimate Flames: When you damage an enemy champion with your Ultimate, you’ll burn the ground beneath them for three seconds, dealing 60 (plus six percent AP) magic damage every second. It will also reduce their Magic Resistance by (6-12, which scales with your level) as long as they’re on the burning ground.

(New) Caster’s Companion Total Cost: 3000 gold Item Recipe: Lost Chapter, Hextech Alternator, and 700 gold Stats: 90 Ability Power, 20 Ability Haste, and 600 Mana Load: You’ll gain a Shot Charge every three seconds, which stacks up to a maximum of 6. Fire: Your damaging abilities will consume all Shot charges to deal an additional 40 (plus eight percent AP) magic damage to the target and one additional nearby target for every charge. If there are insufficient targets in range, for every remaining Shot, you’ll repeat the damage on the primary target, dealing 35 percent of the damage.

(New) Stormsurge Total Cost: 2900 gold Item Recipe: Hextech Alternator, Aether Wisp, and 950 gold Stats: 90 Ability Power, 10 Magic Penetration, and 5 percent Movement Speed Passive-Stormraider: You’ll deal 35 percent of a champion’s max health within three seconds of applying Stormsurge to them. It will also grant the user 25 percent movement speed for two seconds, but there’s a 20-second cooldown. Passive – Stormsurge: After two seconds, Stormsurge will strike the target with lightning, dealing 100-200 (based on level) (plus 50 percent AP) magic damage to them. If they die to it, lightning detonates immediately in a large area around them, and you’ll gain 30 gold.

( New) Haunting Guise Total Cost: 1300 gold Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome, Ruby Crystal, and 500 gold Stat: 35 Ability Power and 200 Health. Passive – Madness: For every second in combat with enemy champions, you’ll deal two percent bonus damage (with a maximum of six percent).

(New) Cryptbloom Total Cost: 2850 gold Item Recipe: Blighting Jewel, Fiendish Codex, and 850 gold Stats: 70 Ability Power, 15 Ability Haste, and 30 percent Magic Penetration Passive – Life From Death: When you get a takedown on an enemy champion within three seconds of damaging them, you’ll create a healing nova on their location that heals allies for 50 (plus 50 percent AP). And there’s a 60-second cooldown.

Riftmaker Total Cost: 3000 gold Item Recipe: Haunting Guise, Fiendish Codex, and 800 gold Stats: 70 Ability Power, 15 Ability Haste, and 300 Health Void Corruption: For every second in combat with enemy champions, you’ll deal two percent bonus damage (max 10 percent). You’ll gain 10 percent (melee) and 6 percent (ranged) Omnivamp at maximum strength. Void Infusion: You’ll gain two percent of your bonus health as AP Omnivamp updated with the following (now only exists on Riftmaker): Omnivamp heals you for a percentage of damage you deal, but it has a reduced effect (33 percent effectiveness) on minions and monsters. Omnivamp heals you for the full amount with Pet or AoE damage.

Liandry’s Torment Total Cost: 3000 gold Item Recipe: Haunting Guise, Blasting Wand, and 850 gold Stats: 90 Ability Power and 300 Health. Passive – Torment: Dealing damage with abilities will cause enemies to burn for two percent of their maximum health as magic damage per second for three seconds. Passive – Suffering: For every second in combat with enemy champions, you’ll gain two percent bonus damage (max of six percent bonus damage).

Horizon Focus Total Cost: 2700 gold Item Recipe: Hextech Alternator, Fiendish Codex, and 700 gold Stats: 90 Ability Power and 20 Ability Haste. Passive – Hypershot: When dealing damage with your abilities to champions at 700 or more range, you’ll reveal them for six seconds. You’ll deal 10 percent increased damage to enemies revealed by Hypershot. Passive – Focus: When revealing an enemy with Hypershot, you’ll reveal all other enemy champions within 1200 range of them for two seconds. And there’s a second cooldown.

Seeker’s Armguard Total Cost: 1600 gold Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome, Amplifying Tome, Cloth Armor, and 500 gold Stats: 40 Ability Power and 35 Armor. Active – Stasis: For one time only, you can become Invulnerable and Untargetable for 2.5 seconds. The user can’t take any other actions during this time (and it will transform into Broken Armguard on use).

Shadowflame Total Cost: 3200 gold Item Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod, Hextech Alternator, and 850 gold Stats: 120 Ability Power and 12 Magic Penetration Passive – Cinderbloom: Magic damage and true damage critically strikes enemies below 35 percent health. This will deal 20 percent increased damage but will be reduced to 30 percent increased damage for DoT and pet effects.

Cosmic Drive Total Cost: 3000 gold Item Recipe: Kindlegem, Aether Wisp, Fiendish Codex, and 450 gold Stats: 80 Ability Power, 250 Health, 25 Ability Haste, and 5 percent Movement Speed Passive – Spelldance: Damaging an enemy champion with an ability will give bonus movement speed for two seconds.

Amplifying Tome Cost: 400 gold Stats: 20 Ability Power

Rod of Ages Total Cost: 2700 gold Item Recipe: Blasting Wand, Catalyst, and 550 gold Stats: 50 Ability Power, 300 Health, and 300 Mana This item gains 20 Health, 20 Mana, and four Ability Power every 60 seconds, and this can stack up to 10 times for a maximum of 200 Health, 200 Mana, and 40 Ability Power. When you reach maximum stacks, you’ll gain a level. Passive – Eternity: You’ll restore Mana equal to seven percent of the pre-mitigation damage taken from champions and Health equal to 25 percent of Mana spent. This can stack up to 20 Health every cast per second. Removed: For every 200 healing or mana restored with Eternity, you’ll gain a 35 percent bonus movement speed that decays over three seconds.



Assassin item changes in season 14

The new assassin items will make them a nightmare on the Rift. Image via Riot Games

Removed: Duskblade of Draktharr and Prowler’s Claw

(New) Voltaic Cyclosword Total Cost: 2900 gold Item Recipe: The Brutalizer, Kircheis Shard, and 863 gold Stats: 55 Attack Damage, 18 Lethality, and 15 Ability Haste Passive – Energized: Moving and Attacking will generate an Energized Attack. Your dashes and Stealth stack Energized 75 percent faster. Passive-Firmament: Your Energized Attack applies 100 bonus physical damage and slows enemies for 99 percent for 0.75 seconds. But it only slows melee champs.

(New) Profane Hydra Total Cost: 3400 gold Item Recipe: Tiamat, The Brutalizer, and 863 gold Stats: 60 Attack Damage, 18 Lethality, and 20 Ability Haste Active – Heretical Slash: You’ll deal 65 percent of your total Attack Damage as physical damage to nearby enemies. This damage will increase to 97.5 percent of total Attack Damage as physical damage to enemies below 30 percent health. Passive – Cleave: Attacks deal 40 percent AD damage to melee units and 20 percent AD damage to ranged units within 450 units of the target hit.

(New) Hubris Total Cost: 3000 gold Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk, Caulfield’s Warhammer, and 900 gold Stats: 60 Attack Damage, 18 Lethality, and 15 Ability Haste Passive – Ego: When you kill an enemy champion, you are granted a statue of yourself. Passive – Eminence: When a champion you have damaged within the last three seconds dies, you’ll gain 10 (plus one per Statue) Attack Damage for 60 seconds.

(New) Opportunity Total Cost: 2700 gold Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk, Nether Shard, and 800 gold Stats: 55 Attack Damage, 18 Lethality, and 6 percent Movement Speed Passive – Murder: After being out of combat with Champions for eight seconds, you’ll gain bonus Lethality. This Lethality lasts for three seconds once you’ve dealt damage to champions. Passive – Murderspeed: If a champion dies within three seconds of you damaging them, you’ll gain 150 decaying movement speed for 1.5 seconds.

(New) Rectrix Total Cost: 900 gold Item Recipe: Long Sword and 550 gold Stats: 20 Attack Damage and four percent Movement Speed

(New)The Brutalizer Total Cost: 1337 gold Item Recipe: Glowing Mote, Pickaxe, and 212 gold Stats: 25 Attack Damage, 10 Ability Haste, and eight Lethality

Serylda’s Grudge Total Cost: 3200 gold Item Recipe: Brutalizer, Last Whisper, and 413 gold Stats: 45 Attack Damage, 15 Lethality, and 15 Ability Haste Passive – Rancor: You’ll gain 22 (plus 12 percent) Lethality Armor Penetration Passive-Bitter Cold: Your damaging abilities will slow enemies below 50 percent Health by 30 percent for a second



Tank item changes in season 14

Many tank items are being removed. Image via Riot Games

Removed: Turbo Chemtank, Radiant Virtue, Evenshroud, Gargoyle’s Stoneplate, Aegis of the Legion, and Lifewell Pendant

(New) Hollow Radiance Total Cost: 2800 gold Item Recipe: Bami’s Cinder, Spectre’s Cowl, and 550 gold Stats: 600 Health, 40 Magic Resistance, and 100 percent Base Health Regeneration Passive – Immolate: Taking or dealing damage means you’ll begin dealing magic damage per second to nearby enemies (which is increased by 25 percent against minions) for three seconds. Taking or dealing damage will refresh the duration of this effect. Passive – Moonburn: Killing an enemy (non-ward and non-structure) means you’ll deal 30 (plus 3.5 percent bonus HP) magic damage to the area around them.

( New) Unending Despair Total Cost: 2800 gold Item Recipe: Chain Vest, Kindlegem, Ruby Crystal, and 800 gold Stats: 400 Health, 55 Armor, and 10 Ability Haste Passive: While in combat with champions for every seven seconds, you’ll deal magic damage to nearby enemy champions. You’ll also heal for 175 percent of the damage dealt.

(New) Kaenic Rookern Total Cost: 3000 gold Item Recipe: Spectre’s Cowl, Negatron Cloak, and 850 gold Stats: 350 Health, 80 Magic Resistance, and 100 percent Base Health Regeneration Passive – Magebane: When you haven’t taken damage from champions for 15 seconds, you’ll gain a magic shield for 18 percent of your maximum health.

Jak’Sho the Protean Total Cost: 3200 gold Item Recipe: Chain Vest, Negatron Cloak, Ruby Crystal, and 1100 gold Stats: 200 Health, 50 Armor, and 50 Magic Resistance Passive – Voidborn Resilience: For every second in champion combat, you’ll gain a stack, up to a maximum of five. When you have maximum stacks, you’ll become empowered, increasing your bonus resists by 25 percent until the end of combat.

Dead Man’s Plate Total Cost: 3100 gold Item Recipe: Winged Moonplate, Chain Vest, Ruby Crystal, and 1100 gold Stats: 300 Health, 45 Armor, and five percent Movement Speed Passive – Shipwrecker: When moving, you’ll build up to 40 bonus Move Speed. Your next Attack will discharge your built-up Move Speed to deal up to 40 (plus 100 percent base AD) bonus physical damage. Passive – Unsinkable: The strength of movement slowing effects is reduced by 25 percent.

Force of Nature Total Cost: 2800 gold Item Recipe: Negatron Cloak, Winged Moonplate, Ruby Crystal, and 700 gold Stats: 400 Health, 50 Magic Resistance, and five percent Movement Speed Passive – Absorb: Taking magic damage from enemy Champions will grant a stack of Steadfast (max of eight stacks) for seven seconds. Enemy Immobilizing effects will give two more stacks, and one spell can add a new stack of Steadfast every second. Dissipate: When you have eight stacks of Steadfast, you’ll gain 60 Magic Resist and 10 percent increased Movement Speed.



Fighter item changes in season 14

Aatrox will be affected by the removal of Goredrinker. Image via Riot Games

Removed: Goredrinker, Divine Sunderer, Silvermere Dawn, and Ironspike Whip

( New) Sundered Sky Total Cost: 3100 gold Item Recipe: Tunneler, Caulfield’s Warhammer, and 900 gold Stats: 55 Attack Damage, 15 Ability Haste, and 300 Health Passive – Lightshield Strike: The first attack against a champion will critically strike for 150 percent damage. It will also heal you for 110 percent base AD, plus eight percent of missing health.

Tiamat (Regained Active) Total Cost: 1200 gold Item Recipe: Long Sword, Long Sword, and 500 gold Stats: 20 Attack Damage Passive – Cleave: Attacks deal 40 percent AD against melee units and 20 percent AD against ranged units within 450 units of the target hit. Active – Crescent: You’ll deal 60 percent physical damage to enemies around you, and it has a 10-second cooldown.

Ravenous Hydra (Regained Active) Total Cost: 3300 gold Item Recipe: Tiamat, Caulfield’s Warhammer, Vampiric Scepter, and 100 gold Stats: 70 Attack Damage, 20 Ability Haste, and 10 Lifesteal Active – Ravenous Crescent: You’ll deal 80 percent of your total Attack Damage as physical damage to nearby enemies. This damage also applies Lifesteal and has a 10-second cooldown. Passive – Cleave: Your attacks deal 40 percent AD damage to melee units and 20 percent AD damage to ranged units within 450 units of the target hit.

Titanic Hydra Total Cost: 3300 gold Item Recipe: Tiamat, Tunneler, Ruby Crystal, and 600 gold Stats: 55 Attack Damage and 550 Health Passive – Cleave: Your attacks deal additional physical damage on-hit and physical damage to enemies behind the target. Active – Titanic Crescent: Cleave will deal more physical damage in a larger area on your next attack instead.

(New) Nitro Hexaegis Total Cost: 3000 gold Item Recipe: Tunneler, Noonquiver, and 600 gold Stats: 55 Attack Damage, 20 percent Attack Speed, and 300 Health Passive: You’ll gain 30 ultimate ability haste. Passive: After casting your ultimate, you’ll gain 35 percent attack speed and 15 percent bonus movement speed for seven seconds.

(New)Tunneler Total Cost: 1100 gold Item Recipe: Long Sword, Ruby Crystal, and 350 gold Stats: 15 Attack Damage and 250 Health

Hullbreaker Total Cost: 3000 gold Item Recipe: Tunneler, Nether Shard, Pickaxe, and 125 gold Stats: 65 Attack Damage, 350 Health, and 5 percent Movement Speed Passive – Skipper: Your basic attacks will grant a stack (maximum of five stacks). Attacking an enemy champion or epic monster when you have max stacks will consume all stacks to deal 150 percent base AD bonus physical damage. And it’s increased to 400 percent against structures. Passive – Boarding Part: Nearby allied Siege and Super Minions will gain 15-90 bonus armor and magic resistance (but this is based on level).

Stridebreaker Total Cost: 3000 gold Item Recipe: Phage, Pickaxe, Dagger, and 725 gold Stats: 50 Attack Damage, 20 percent Attack Speed, and 400 Health Active-Halting Slash: You’ll slow enemies in a radius around you by 25 percent. And gain 25 percent bonus movement speed for every champion hit, which decays over two seconds. You can move while casting, but it has a 15-second cooldown. Passive – Heroic Gait: Dealing physical damage will grant you 20 bonus movement speed for two seconds.

Wit’s End Total Cost: 2900 gold Item Recipe: Recurve Bow, Negatron Cloak, Dagger, and 1000 gold Stats: 50 percent Attack Speed, 50 Magic Resist, and 20 percent Tenacity Passive – Fray: Your attacks apply 15 magic damage on hit.

Spear of Shojin Total Cost: 3100 gold Item Recipe: Kindlegem, Caulfield’s Warhammer, Pickaxe, and 325 gold Passive – Dragonforce: Your non-ultimate spells will gain 15 Ability Haste Passive-Focused Will: Spell hits will grant stacks with a max of three. Your spells deal three percent more damage for every stack (but only up to nine percent). Item performance will differ for melee and ranged users.

Phage Total Cost: 1100 gold Item Recipe: Ruby Crystal, Long Sword, and 350 gold Passive – Rage: Attacking a unit will grant 20 movement speed for two seconds.

Steel Sigil Total Cost: 1200 gold Item Recipe: Long Sword, Cloth Armor, and 550 gold Stats: 15 Attack Damage and 30 Armor.



The League item changes in Season 14 aren’t anything to scoff at, and many champions will need different built paths, especially if their items have changed or been removed, except for us Yuumi mains. She’ll probably stay permabanned, so at least we won’t need to relearn how to build her heading into the 2024 season and beyond.