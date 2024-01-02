Riot confirms LoL is getting new ranked MMR system for 2024

After over a decade, Riot Games has confirmed League of Legends will finally be moving to a new ranked MMR system in the new year—including a later change to Microsoft’s “TrueSkill 2” system.

Design director August Dean “Iksar” Ayala gave all the details on the League subreddit, saying the developers will be using a Riot-made MMR system at the start of the 2024 season since it would take far too long to implement TrueSkill 2 as a more permanent solution. This way, players can make use of the temporary proprietary system while the devs continue to tinker with this new choice behind the scenes.

Riot is working on a more satisfying ranked grind. Image via Riot Games

Iksar also confirmed there are already changes in place that players will experience when the new ranked season kicks off next week. New accounts should be placed in a more accurate spot on the ranked ladder, while other changes will help reduce instances where you drop into a negative LP state.

TrueSkill 2, the system that Riot is planning to move League to, is developed by Microsoft and is much more in-depth when it comes to rating one’s skills in-game. Instead of simply calculating MMR through wins and losses, this new system takes into account a multitude of different details, including your player experience, in-game tendencies, kill counts, tendency to quit, and other gameplay aspects.

Overall, the system factors in overall performance to determine how much LP is gained or lost, instead of simply gaining or losing the same amount of rating from just the outcome of a match. This way, players aren’t completely punished for losing games, especially if they were hard carrying their team or getting griefed by a disgruntled teammate who wasn’t given their favorite champion.

It’s unknown when this new TrueSkill 2 system will be implemented, but summoners should expect more news as the season approaches, especially with all of the new changes headed to the game this year.