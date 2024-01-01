Now that the calendar has flipped to 2024, it’s officially time to start thinking about the next season of League of Legends. And the first split of the 2024 ranked season is set to begin soon.

Riot Games changed its formula for League’s ranked schedule in 2023 by implementing two splits—one that ran from January to July and the other taking place from July to early January 2024. But the devs are tweaking the schedule once again this year by moving from two ranked splits to three.

Before we get to those other splits, though, here’s when League’s next season and first split of the 2024 ranked experience will begin.

What is the start date for LoL 2024 ranked Split 1?

The in-game countdown as of Jan. 1, 2024 at 1pm CT. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second split of the 2023 ranked season is set to end around 2am CT on Jan. 10, according to the in-game timer in the ranked tab of League’s profile. Thus, the first split of the 2024 ranked season is expected to start shortly after the previous split ends on Jan. 10. Riot shared a blog post earlier this year, though, that says the first split of 2024 will begin on Jan. 9. This slight date discrepancy could be due to time zones, however.

Notifications in League warning players of the 2023 Split Two end date. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After the first ranked split of 2024 kicks off in early January, the second split is set to begin in May and the third split (a first in League history) is expected to start in September, according to Riot. No exact dates were provided for the start of those splits or the end of Split One, though.

The start of the 2024 League season will coincide with the launch of Patch 14.1 on Jan. 10, according to Riot’s official patch schedule for this year. The patch is expected to usher in several massive changes, including adjustments to the terrain on Summoner’s Rift, new Baron forms, and a Rift Herald update that gives players the ability to ride Shelly while trying to take down turrets.

This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the beginning of League’s 2024 season—and the fun starts on Jan. 10.