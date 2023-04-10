When does LoL ranked 2023 Split 1 end?

Riot Games announced at the end of last year that it was taking a new approach to the ranked season in League of Legends.

For 2023, League’s ranked season will be separated into two splits, unlike the traditional year-long season from years past. And now, League players finally know exactly when the first split of 2023 will end.

The most noteworthy change, in many players’ eyes, that this new system will usher in is likely the rank reset. In previous years, League players would grind their same rank from January to November. But with the two-split system for 2023, players’ ranks will be reset when the first split ends and the second split begins.

Since players want to know exactly how long they have until their rank will reset, the prevailing question is when does the first split of League’s 2023 ranked season end?

What is the end date for LoL ranked 2023 Split 1?

In Riot’s initial announcement about the new two-split system for 2023, the devs simply said “Split 1 will start at the beginning of the year in January, and Split 2 will start in the middle of the year (exact timing is still TBD).” Thus, most League players had a rough time frame in mind for when the first split would end.

But on April 8, Riot confirmed the first split of the 2023 League ranked season will end on July 17 at 11:59pm CT. At this point, the second split of the season will kick off and your rank will be reset.

Get ready for a mid-season shakeup.



On July 17 at 23:59 CST, your rank will reset and Split 2 of the ranked season will begin, so keep on climbing 🫡 pic.twitter.com/bNoIqKDOWU — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) April 8, 2023

An end date for the second split of the 2023 ranked season hasn’t been announced, but in the past, Riot has ended the year-long League season in November to make way for the following year’s preseason in December. If Riot continues to follow that formula, the second ranked split of 2023 will only be around four months long, compared to the roughly seven-month first split.