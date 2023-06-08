An old-school control mage is receiving LoL’s first Victorious skin of 2023

The deadline to get the first of this season's ranked rewards is quickly approaching.

The next Victorious skin for League of Legends has been confirmed, so if you haven’t been grinding the ranked ladder already, now’s the time to start.

The next Victorious skin in League will belong to Anivia, Riot Games announced today. And unlike previous years, the skin will be awarded to all players on the solo queue or flex queue ladder; you won’t have to grind for Gold rank, although the chromas you receive for the skin will change based on where you finish on the ranked leaderboard.

Unlike previous ranked seasons, two Victorious skins are being released in 2023 due to the split nature of the season. This means despite the fact there are going to be two chances to earn a new skin this year, the deadline to do so is earlier than ever.

If you want to rank up and earn as many chromas for Victorious Anivia as possible, you’ll only have until July 17 to do so. After that point, the first ranked split of 2023 will end and the second half of the season will begin.

Victorious Anivia is being awarded to players who compete in ranked before July 17. | Image via Riot Games

Related: Riot to implement new Emerald rank, remove promos in massive LoL ranked changes

If you’re not an Anivia enthusiast, don’t worry. You can always come back to League later in the year and try for the second split’s Victorious skin, which is expected to be announced sometime in October.

This is the first time since 2018 that a mid laner has been the recipient of a Victorious skin. Not since Orianna received the ranked reward skin five years ago has a mid lane champion (or a mage) been the recipient. Last season, Sejuani was the chosen champion for the 2022 Victorious skin.

The first split of the 2023 ranked League season will end on July 17 at 11:59pm CT.

About the author