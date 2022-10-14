Riot has chosen which champion will receive League’s annual Victorious skin

Make sure to rank up to Gold before the 2022 season ends next month.

This year’s Victorious skin for League of Legends has been revealed by Riot Games. Sejuani will receive this year’s annual Victorious skin, which is awarded to players who reach Gold IV or higher on the League ranked ladder. With the 2022 ranked season ending next month, players only have a few more weeks to grind their way up to Gold if they want to earn this prestigious skin for Sejuani.

Traditionally, League’s Victorious skin has gone to a champion that has a strong impact on the solo queue landscape during a given season. Last year, the Victorious skin went to Blitzcrank, while Lucian was selected as the skin line’s annual candidate the year prior.

This season, Sejuani has been one of the strongest possible picks on Summoner’s Rift in both solo queue and in the professional scene. Largely, she’s been picked as a jungler, meaning Victorious Sejuani will be the first Victorious skin for a jungle champion since Victorious Graves in 2017.

Additionally, Sejuani has had a presence in multiple roles beyond her main position in the jungle, including the top lane and support positions. With flexibility in mind, Sejuani is a champion that could potentially appeal to many players across the game’s five positions.

For every rank above Gold you hit this season, you’ll also earn chromas for Victorious Sejuani. For example, players who hit Diamond rank will earn a shiny blue chroma that’s eligible to be applied to the skin.

League players will have until Nov. 14 at 11:59pm at their server’s local time to rank up this season and have a chance to earn Victorious Sejuani.