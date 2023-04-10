When does LoL ranked 2023 Split 2 start?

Grinding ranked is one of the most efficient ways for League of Legends players to showcase their skills on Summoner’s Rift while being rewarded with how far they’re able to climb the ladder.

While normally a ranked season lasts from January to November, Riot Games has opted to implement a new strategy surrounding the popular mode for 2023. Instead of just one entire season where players earn one rank and one set of rewards, the 2023 season has been sliced into two splits, each with its own ranks and rewards.

Riot confirmed alongside the announcement of the format change that this will result in the need for two Victorious skins a year, rather than just one awarded to players who reach Gold and above by the end of the season. Additionally, the Victorious skins can now be earned by all players by simply playing ranked, though those below Gold will need to grind a significant number of games to be eligible to earn the skin. Riot has not yet announced who will be getting this year’s Victorious skins.

Players will also need to complete another round of 10 placement games when the second split begins, though Riot has indicated that the MMR reset for this half of the season won’t be as major as it usually is, meaning it shouldn’t take long for players to reach the rank they ended the previous split at.

What is the start date for LoL ranked 2023 Split 2?

Riot recently confirmed that the first split of the 2023 season, which began in January, is set to end on July 17 at 11:59pm CT. As with the end of all seasons prior, rewards are likely to be given out to players based on the rank they ended the split at a week or so after this end date.

This announcement also made it clear that the second split is expected to begin immediately after the first one ends, allowing players to complete their next set of placements quickly. It’s expected that this split will go live on July 18 at 12am CT, though there may be a small maintenance period to prepare the servers.

There also will not be a period of preseason prior to the start of split two since it takes place in the middle of the season whereas major gameplay element changes are normally made toward the end of the year. Therefore, players won’t experience any major adjustments to the game when the second split begins outside of regular balance patches.