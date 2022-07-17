Everything we know about Arcane season 2

Arcane, the Emmy-nominated animated series based on League of Legends, was a smash hit in its first season, prompting Netflix and Riot Games to renew the show for a second season.

As soon as Arcane’s first season wrapped up on Nov. 20, 2021, a second season of the show was announced. Additionally, it was confirmed that the second season of the show was already in production.

While it may be some time until Arcane season two hits your TV screen, there’s still plenty of hype and speculation to be had during the lead-up to the show. It’s been confirmed that the second season of Arcane won’t arrive in 2022, meaning that fans will have plenty of time to debate what’s going to go down once the second season premieres

Here’s everything we know about Arcane season two.

When will season two be released?

There is no confirmed release date for Arcane season two. However, the series should be expected to arrive sometime in 2023 or 2024, if the timeline of the show’s first season can serve as an indicator.

Ready yourselves, friends. Season 2 of Arcane is now in production.



Where’s a Hexgate when you need one? pic.twitter.com/3aUeWuQ5Uu — Arcane (@arcaneshow) November 21, 2021

The first season of Arcane was originally slated to debut in 2020, but was pushed back due to constraints surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. With the second season’s workflow expected to be far more stable at both Riot Games and Fortiche Production, the animation studio behind Arcane, fans should expect the next season of the show to be produced at a quicker rate.

Related: Ranking all 9 episodes of Arcane’s first season

Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent took to Twitter shortly after the announcement of the second season, confirming that it won’t take another six years to create Arcane’s second season. He also confirmed that it will not be released in 2022.

So yeah, we are working on #arcane season 2.

The good news: you won’t have to wait for 6 years (the time it took us to making season 1)

The bad news: it’s not coming in 2022 😢 https://t.co/IQoPyLnw1J — nicolo (@niiicolo) November 21, 2021

What will season two’s story be?

The story of Arcane season two is still unknown, although it’s almost a certainty that it will continue to revolve around Piltover and Zaun, just like it did in season one. During the closing moments of the announcement teaser for Arcane season two, the disembodied voices of Jinx, Caitlyn, and Vi can be heard, implying that their stories will be continued in the upcoming season. Additionally, the first season of Arcane ended on an intense cliffhanger, likely meaning that the story of the first season will receive some level of closure in season two.

Related: Good news Arcane fans, Season 2 still ‘full steam ahead’ despite Netflix animation cuts

Still, that’s not to say that other regions of Runeterra won’t be explored in the second season. While it’s most likely that Piltover and Zaun will continue to be at the forefront, other regions like Noxus and Demacia could be touched upon. Last season, Noxus was teased in some aspects, particularly through the storyline of Mel Medarda.

Is there a trailer for Arcane season two?

As of now, there is no official trailer for Arcane season two. The 15-second teaser that was released to announce the second season is the only piece of official promotional content that’s been revealed for the upcoming season. Fans should expect a lengthier trailer to come out as the second season approaches.