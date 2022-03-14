Riot announces new equity investment in Arcane’s animation studio, Fortiche Production

Following the massive success of League of Legends-based animated series Arcane, Riot Games has officially made a major investment into the show’s animation studio, Fortiche Production.

The investment closed earlier this year, and now, Riot owns has a significant but non-controlling stake in the studio. Additionally, Riot’s chief content officer Brian Wright and corporate development director Brendan Mulligan will be joining Fortiche’s board of directors.

Over the past few years that Riot and Fortiche have worked together, Riot’s CEO Nicolo Laurent was especially content with how Fortiche was focused on understanding the player base and how it has constantly been able to reach the high bar that the game company sets for everyone it works with.

“Fortiche has been an integral partner for a long time, but this agreement ensures we’ll be working closely for decades to come,” Laurent said. “In working with Fortiche, we collaborate to push the boundaries of what’s possible and raise expectations for how games can be represented in media. As proud as we are of Arcane, we know the best is yet to come.”

Ever since Fortiche animated Jinx’s launch music video, “Get Jinxed,” the two companies have remained closely linked with projects like the animated 2014 World Championship music video featuring Imagine Dragons, the “Enemy” music video, and even the highly-acclaimed debut MV for League‘s virtual K-pop group, K/DA.

Arcane has been Fortiche’s most successful work with Riot by far, though. The series premiered at No. 1 globally on Netflix, hit the top 10 charts in over 52 countries, and even maintained a 100 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. The League universe was introduced to a whole new demographic and they were captivated by the incredible stories provided by the game and the beautiful animations and art within.

Unfortunately for League fans, they must wait a while until the release of Arcane’s second season, which still doesn’t have a release date yet. But Riot and Fortiche also confirmed that the two companies have other to-be-announced projects in the works.