Arcane hits jackpot with 9 wins at Annie Awards 2022

The highly acclaimed animated series Arcane has won the most awards at the 49th Annie Awards, which celebrates excellence in animation. The League of Legends-inspired series was nominated nine times, and by the end of the night, it brought home nine awards. The ceremony was held on March 12 and comprised over 30 different categories, with almost 80 unique participants.

Arcane raced against beloved animated series of 2021, including Love, Death & Robots, Star Wars: Visions, and Castlevania, but still came out on top in every category it was nominated. Arcane even surpassed The Mitchells vs. The Machines, which conquered eight categories, including Best Feature.

The Annie for production design in TV/Media goes to the team of #arcane. pic.twitter.com/tG9ey2XrRB — AnnieAwards (@AnnieAwards) March 13, 2022

Although several episodes received awards, two in particular got more attention than the others. Episode six “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down” and episode nine “The Monster You Created” each earned three awards during last night’s show.

A much deserved round of applause to Ella Purnell, the voice behind Jinx, for winning Best Voice Acting – TV/Media for "When These Walls Come Tumbling Down" (Episode 6) at the #AnnieAwards 🪄#Arcane pic.twitter.com/EU13UveQYY — Arcane (@arcaneshow) March 13, 2022

Here are all the categories in which Arcane has won an award during the Annie Awards 2022:

Best TV/Media – General Audience (“When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”)

Best Character Animation – TV/Media (“The Monster You Created”)

Best Character Design – TV/Media (“Some Mysteries Better Left Unsolved”)

Best Direction – TV/Media (“The Monster You Created”)

Best Production Design – TV/Media (“Happy Progress Day!”)

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media (“When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”)

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media (Ella Purnell as Jinx in “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”)

Best Writing – TV/Media (“The Monster You Created”)

The first animated series inspired by the world of League of Legends has achieved a huge success, with its main song “Enemy” being the number one listened song in Spotify’s Global Rock chart for three consecutive weeks after Arcane’s release and the show being the most-watched series on Netflix in November 2021. The series continues to break records even months after its release, and with that comes an increase in anticipation for the second season of Arcane—which is already in production.