When does LoL ranked 2023 Split 2 end?

You don't have as much time to rank up as usual.

The League of Legends ranked season has a new look in 2023.

Instead of a singular season running from January to November, Riot Games has divided League’s ranked experience into two splits for this year. The first split of 2023’s ranked season ended on July 17 and the second split started shortly after on July 19.

Since this is a new format, League’s ranked enjoyers might have some questions about the length of the second split of 2023. Will it be extended into 2024 so it’s as long as the first split or will the second split simply be shorter than the first?

Here’s what we know so far about when the second split of the 2023 League ranked season might end.

What is the approximate end date for League ranked 2023 Split Two?

The in-game ranked timer as of 6:02pm CT on Aug. 10. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Riot has not yet officially announced an end date for the second split of the 2023 ranked season. But based on the in-game timer when you click on the ranked tab of your profile, the second split could end on Monday, Nov. 20 around 3am CT.

Ahead of the second-ranked split of 2023, Riot implemented major changes, including the new Emerald rank between Platinum and Diamond and the removal of promotion series. Riot also issued a Victorious skin for Anivia for the first ranked split of 2023—and there’s expected to be another Victorious skin for the second. And the best part is low Elo players don’t have to worry about missing out on the skin anymore if they don’t hit Gold.

A November end date for the second ranked split of 2023 would make sense, given Riot’s history of the year-long League season starting in January and ending in November. This traditionally gives the devs time to implement some massive changes in the preseason in December before the following ranked season begins.

But since this is the first year of this new two-split format, we’ll have to wait for confirmation from Riot before we know for sure when the second ranked split of 2023 will come to a close. In the meantime, just know you have roughly three months left to grind as many ranked games as you can.

