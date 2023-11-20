When will LoL 2024 season start changes hit PBE?

It's time to start getting used to a new era of League.

Riot Games has just announced a boatload of new features coming to League of Legends with the start of the 2024 ranked season—and players are eager to jump onto the new-and-improved version of Summoner’s Rift.

Next season, League fans should expect plenty of changes coming to the game, most notably including map-based updates to Summoner’s Rift, as well as massive overhauls to the item system. The removal of Mythic items will definitely shake up your day-to-day gameplay, but so will additions like Voidgrubs, corrupted buffs, and extra space spread out across Summoner’s Rift.

The 2024 ranked season will usher in a new era of League of Legends. But if you’re someone who’s looking to get a headstart and taste some of those changes for yourself as soon as possible, you’re in luck. All of the 2024 season start changes will be available on League’s public beta environment (PBE) on Nov. 20.

What are the biggest changes coming to LoL in the 2024 ranked season?

This upcoming season, the biggest changes coming to League will be in the form of a complete update to Summoner’s Rift. League’s flagship map will be getting its biggest visual/gameplay facelift in nearly a decade, with all-new terrain, bushes, and jungle monsters coming to the Rift.

Players can expect updates that range from evolving jungle camps, mid-game transformations for Baron Nashor, new early-game objectives, and hedge-trimming jobs done for almost every bush on the map. These changes should undoubtedly add a layer of freshness to League, and you’ll want to be able to test them out as soon as possible. Thankfully, you won’t have to wait long to dive onto the new Rift, especially if you have a League PBE account.

When will the 2024 LoL ranked season changes go live on the PBE?

League players can expect the new set of changes to hit the PBE on Nov. 20, while the 2024 ranked season will begin early next year. Traditionally, ranked changes have hit the live servers during a preseason period, but in 2024, these changes will reach players’ hands when the season begins in mid-January. If you want to get a feel for them early, you’ll have to do so on the PBE.