Riot to make major changes to brushes, gank paths, and more for LoL 2024 season start

Get ready to update your maps for the next ranked climb in League of Legends’ upcoming 2024 season because Riot Games is making some sweeping changes to Summoner’s Rift.

The developers are making large adjustments to the map’s terrain and various brush placements, with changes occurring in the top lane, mid lane, and bottom lane, Riot announced today. These changes will range from brush adjustments and additions to new pathways from the jungle.

Equality among the island of top lane. Image via Riot Games

The top lane terrain, for example, will now mirror each other on both the blue and red sides, along with a new wall and brush location at the middle of the river entrance. This will allow for equal movement opportunities for both junglers along with better chances for ganks and ambushes for unsuspecting enemies.

A true warzone among the master blasters. Image via Riot Games

In a similar vein, the bottom lane terrain will also mirror each other, with both sides having the same pathways and brushes from the jungle. Riot wishes to make the lane a lot more symmetrical and balanced, so there aren’t any heavy advantages for either side. These changes will force teams to use more vision to clear any angles that could be hiding any enemy players who are preparing for a quick gank.

Get ready for some wild fights in the river. Image via Riot Games

The jungle, on the other hand, will have a new wall across from the Baron Nashor and drake pits, allowing for more fluid movement in the area. This will also provide more unique teamfight angles for any teams that wish to jump over the wall to surprise their enemies as they attempt to take the Baron or dragon for themselves.

The smallest change to the map comes in the mid lane, with the mirrored brushes being moved back a bit more into the river so that fewer mobile champions have a better chance of escaping any fast-moving junglers who are looking for an easy pick.

More safety for all. Image via Riot Games

Ultimately, Riot has made a ton of changes to give more parity to all lanes. The top and bottom lanes will have the same risks when pushing up waves or going in for an engage since both sides have equal chances to respond with the same route as their opposing jungler.

The mid lane is safer for immobile champions, which could help solidify some champions in the meta. Vision will also be key as more pathways are opened for ambushes and wombo combos.

Summoners can try out all of the changes when they reach the League PBE on Nov. 20.