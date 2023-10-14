LoL 2024 ranked season: All important dates for season 14

As we quickly zoom through the final months of the League of Legends ranked season, summoners are already looking ahead towards 2024 and their grind to the top of their respective leaderboards.

There are several dates that players must keep in mind for the new year, including a new ranked schedule that will cut the season into three splits for the first time in the game’s history. The current ranked split will also be extended into the new year, but preseason changes for 2024 will be hitting League‘s PBE near the end of the current year.

Ultimately, players will have more chances to mark their mark on the ranked ladder with multiple different splits, along with more time to study and adjust to the new changes and the ever-evolving meta before the season begins.

All important dates for LoL season 14

Here are all of the dates that players must know around the end of season 13, along with the entirety of the 14th season:

The 2023 ranked season will be extended until Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 .

. Preseason gameplay changes will hit League PBE on Monday, Nov. 20 .

. All gameplay changes will hit League‘s live servers on Patch 14.1 on Tuesday, Jan. 9. 2024 .

. Season 14’s first split begins on Tuesday, Jan. 9, alongside gameplay changes.

alongside gameplay changes. Season 14’s second split is scheduled for a May release but is subject to change.

but is subject to change. Season 14’s third and final split is scheduled for a September release but is subject to change.

The developers decided to lock in three ranked splits for 2024 to give ranked enthusiasts and more casual gamers even more incentive to continue their ranked climbs throughout the entire year. This also allows Riot to have three major points in the year where the team can apply major gameplay changes without disrupting the meta in the middle of the split.

There will also be three different Victorious skins available for those playing ranked in all three splits, which should be another great incentive for those who are on the fence about continuing their grind for Gold rank and beyond.

