LoL new Voidgrubs, Voidmites, and Void buff: Full Patch 14.1 notes

A new season is bringing new bugs to Summoner’s Rift. Riot Games has introduced new Void creatures to League of Legends, including Voidgrubs and Voidmites.

These new Void creatures will be taking the place of the first Rift Herald in each game and will provide a new buff called the Hunger of the Void, which will give players great advantages in the early stages of a match. Voidgrubs and Voidmites will dish out early tower pressure for teams and consistent pushing power instead of Rift Herald’s instant tower damage.

There are, however, a good amount of details that you’ll need to know so you aren’t overwhelmed by the swarm when you hop onto the improved Summoner’s Rift this season.

How do Voidgrubs and Voidmites work in LoL Patch 14.1?

What are those? Image via Riot Games

At the five-minute mark of a match, three Voidgrubs will spawn in the Baron pit. When engaged in combat, each Voidgrub will spawn four Voidmites every 12 seconds while aggroed, and Voidgrubs can respawn once per game with an individual respawn timer of four minutes. On death, each Voidgrub will give other nearby Voidgrubs a decaying shield made up of 25 percent maximum health and 25 percent missing health shield.

Killing one Voidgrub grants the player and allied teammates one stack of the Hunger of the Void buff, which causes non-proc attacks to deal bonus true damage to structures over four seconds. This will also scale with the number of Voidgrubs slain at a rate of four (melee)/three (ranged) true damage every 0.5 seconds per stack.

Once your team acquires five buff stacks, you will spawn one Voidmite to help when attacking towers on a 15-second cooldown, and at six stacks, the amount of Voidmites is increased to two. Summoned Voidmites have the same stats as a melee minion but with 40 percent less health and 50 percent more move speed. Voidgrubs despawn at 13:45 in-game time to make way for the Rift Herald.

All Voidgrub stats in League of Legends

Health: 250 (+250 per minute of game time)

Attack Damage: 10 (+2.5 per minute of game time)

Attack Speed: 0.5

Armor: None

Magic Resistance: None

350 Movement Speed

Attack Range: 500 units

Experience: 75 (+two percent per level over four)

Gold Given on Takedown: 20 gold to the killer plus 10 gold per player (including killer)

All Voidmite stats in League of Legends

Health: 20 (+40 per minute of game time)

Attack Damage: 6 (+0.5 per minute of game time)

Attack Speed: 2

Armor: None

Magic Resistance: None

420 Movement Speed

Attack Range: 125

Experience: None

Gold Given on Takedown: One gold to killer

Patch 14.1 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, Jan. 10, and will bring all of these new changes to Summoner’s Rift, along with sweeping adjustments to Baron Nashor, overall map terrain, and items.