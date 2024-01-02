LoL season 14 release date: When does League of Legends season 14 start?

Every calendar year is also a competitive League of Legends season. With 2023 coming to an end, League players are bidding farewell to season 13, and it’s now time for season 14.

As we approached season 14, Riot Games followed a more experimental approach as the developer took a step back from the pre-season stage that players had grown used to. For the first time since 2011, a League season didn’t end in November. With three ranked splits in a season, this may become the norm in the coming years.

When does League of Legends season 13 end?

League of Legends season 13 ends on Jan. 9, 2024. The move from season 13 to 14 will happen during Patch 14.1, according to League’s patch schedule.

While seasonal patches tend to be massive in terms of content, players have requested season 14 to focus on the state of the community. While balance changes are necessary, players want changes elsewhere.

In with the new. Image via Riot Games

League of Legends season 14 is expected to be released on Jan. 10, 2024, at 2am CT. At the time of writing, there’s a countdown in the League client that counts down to the end of Split Two of Season 2023. According to this countdown, season 14’s first split will start right after it ends, but there may be some downtime while Riot pushes out the new patch.

The exact release time might also differ based on your time zone and League’s maintenance duration. Season 14’s first split is expected to run until May 2024, but the dates aren’t locked in as Riot might move it around depending on its content release schedule.