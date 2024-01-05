Riot to bring VALORANT’s anti-cheat system to LoL with future update

Riot Games’ highly effective anti-cheat system, Vanguard, is making its way to League of Legends, the devs announced today.

Vanguard was originally developed by Riot as a way to monitor VALORANT games and prevent the FPS title from being infected with cheaters. Now, those same anti-cheat measures are going to be taken in League with the arrival of the 2024 ranked season.

Do you think this will be a good addition to League? Screenshot via Riot Games

Since tactical shooters like Counter-Strike have a bit of a tainted history with cheating programs that allow players to artificially improve their aim or detect enemies through walls, Riot wanted to get out in front of that problem by creating a piece of software that would automatically detect players using cheating programs. In VALORANT, Vanguard works tirelessly to detect any cheating software that’s affecting a lobby. If a cheating application is found to be in use by one of the players in a VALORANT game, the entire game shuts down and everyone returns to the main menu without their rank being affected.

While MOBAs like League don’t have as rich of a history with in-game cheats as the shooter genre does, the game has still played host to its fair share of scripters over the years. League scripts are as old as the game itself and they help players dominate the Rift by elevating their gameplay. Some scripts have been known to make players better at hitting and dodging skillshots, perfectly farming creeps, and smiting jungle monsters.

Vanguard is a mandatory install for all VALORANT players and you cannot run the game without it being properly implemented or updated on your computer. We expect the case to remain the same once it arrives for League.

The announcement that Vanguard will arrive in League was made with the debut of Riot’s look-ahead announcement trailer for all things coming in the 2024 ranked season of League of Legends. The in-depth look at what’s in the pipeline for League fans also featured new details surrounding upcoming champion releases, changes to the game’s ranked system, and a brief sneak peek at Arcane season two.