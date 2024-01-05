Riot confirms new LoL game mode coming in 2024, return of Arena and URF

Arena and URF fans have a lot to look forward to in the 2024 League of Legends season. With the beginning of the year, Riot Games traditionally teases what’s to come over the next few months, and that includes some treats for the more casual fans.

Rotating game modes are a way to keep the game fresh, as well as bring a more casual experience—you can enjoy them to chill between ranked matches, or as the only way to play League. Some of the favorites among players are Arena, which just made a brief return in December, and URF. And the good news is that both of those are confirmed to be back in 2024, according to Riot.

Smolder is expected to launch with 14.2 on Jan. 24. Image via Riot Games

Arena is set to return with a few improvements, like increasing the number of teams from four to eight. New Augments and maps are coming, with changes to the UI that encompass those improvements. And it is coming soon, before the first semester ends.

URF already has a specific release patch: 14.3, set to release on Feb. 7. It lasts through patch 14.4, then leaves the rotation, being replaced by One-For-All in March. It seems like no improvements or variations are planned for those two modes, like a possible return of ARURF.

In more great news for casual players, a new game mode is coming “later this year.”

While a name or release window for the new game mode was not yet revealed, it’s meant to change the “core League of Legends gameplay,” according to Riot. Players who want a more relaxed time when queueing up with their friends should be happy with what’s to come.

The new LoL season starts on Jan. 10.