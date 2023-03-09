The Rift is locked away, for now.

The next League of Legends patch is just around the corner and that means Riot Games is disabling casual and ranked queues and taking the title’s servers offline across the globe to stage the new update.

It’s tough to complain about any new League update considering they usually come stuffed to the very brim with buffs and nerfs, piles of changes, bug fixes, and sometimes even new legends and reworks. Riot has got its patch cycle down to an art form⁠—and sticks to its schedule quite closely.

Like every other League player, though, you’ve likely got that itch (and we don’t blame you)—it’s tough not being able to log in to one of the world’s most played games when you’ve got the craving.

If that’s you, and you just can’t wait another minute to dive onto Summoner’s Rift or even Howling Abyss, here are all the details on League’s downtime.

Image via Riot Games

Is League undergoing maintenance?

Yes, the League servers across the globe are currently in a maintenance window. This scheduled downtime is so Riot devs can stage the game’s next seasonal patch, complete with all manner of changes.

Each patch, Riot begins the worldwide rollout in Oceania, usually at around 10am AEDT. This runs across the day with Korea (8am KR), 5am GMT (EUW), 3am CET (EUNE), and then finally North America (3am PT). There will be several hours of downtime during the staging process.

Matchmaking and competitive queues will be disabled across all League servers around three hours before the new update is deployed live.

When will League’s server downtime end?

Riot doesn’t follow any particular downtime schedule for League patches, but servers barely ever stay dark for more than 180 minutes. On rare occasions, this stretches to as long as four to six hours, but that is very rare.

For major servers, that means casual and ranked queues should be re-enabled around the following times:

NA ⁠— 6am PT

EU West ⁠— 8am GMT

EU North East ⁠— 6am CET

Brazil ⁠— 6am BRT

Latin America ⁠— 4am UTC-3

Korea ⁠— 8am KR

These times are only estimates⁠—Dot recommends you give the Riot devs until at least mid-morning to stage any new patches properly.

If servers are still offline after that, check League’s status page or other official communication points for potential further issues. Here’s a full list of other websites you can check up on:

Finally, remember, in times like this, your best friend is patience!