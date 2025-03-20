Tempted to click Riot Phroxzon’s link for an LoL crypto coin? Just back away slowly instead

If you’re a League of Legends player who frequents social media, you probably saw a post from lead gameplay designer Matthew “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison about a crypto coin. And as per usual with this sort of thing, you should not click that link.

League‘s dev team X/Twitter account confirmed that Phroxzon’s account on the same platform had been hacked, and that the “LOL coin” is a scam. Hopefully, you were able to tell that just by looking at the link, Phroxzon being the only Rioter advertising a new coin, and also the whole general deal with how these crypto scams work in the first place, as it’s happened many times now with hacked social media accounts like Kotaku’s, particularly on X/Twitter.

A screenshot of the tweet, so none of you are tempted to click on the real thing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Other Rioters are asking people report the account as compromised, while the devs account promised to let fans know when Phroxzon was back in control of the account and they could trust it once again.

Usually, Phroxzon’s account is a great place for League fans to get the inside track on what the dev team is looking to balance from upcoming patches, patch previews, and other insights into how League is actually run on a consistent basis. As such, Phroxzon has a healthy following of over 100K people—which, coupled with his status as an important member of the League team, likely made his account a ripe one for scammers to take over.

If you did click on the link from Phroxzon today, it’s probably a good idea to change all of your passwords to all of your vital accounts, like for your bank and any other service that might have information on your credit card stored, as well as your own email, social media accounts, and basically anything else with a password.

