Riot to make big LoL ranked system changes to combat smurfs in 2024

After some sweeping changes to League of Legends‘ ranked system in 2023, Riot Games’ developers are ready to make even larger adjustments to help create a smoother and more enjoyable climb for the new year.

Last year, Riot added Emerald rank and increased the LP gained during each game. Although this was a good addition that improved match quality, there were some unintended side effects being dealt with in these latest updates. For example, players have experienced large rank differences within their matches, leading to lower game satisfaction and more unfair matches for all.

As a result, Riot is implementing some changes to the ranked system that should more accurately determine a player’s skill, so they are placed in the right match for their own skill tier. These changes should be live when the new ranked season begins, giving players a chance to sample these changes as they kick off their journey to the top.

These changes should also help lower instances where your LP losses are greater than your LP gains, while also identifying smurf accounts from newer players at an earlier rate than before. Both of these issues have been pain points for players over the last several years, making these adjustments a welcome sight for veterans and rookies alike.

As always, Riot will be monitoring the situation as the new changes take their place within the game, and if they aren’t enough, the developers can continue to adapt and improve their system to allow for better games, more efficient and satisfactory climbs, and less complaints from the general player base.

These new changes, including the game’s new anti-cheat system, will be added to the game when the 2024 ranked season begins on Wednesday, Jan. 10.