Who is Smolder in League of Legends?

The new year has just begun, but League of Legends fans can already bet 2024 will be a fiery one. Those celebrating the Lunar New Year understand well that the upcoming champion, Smolder, is set to turn the Summoner’s Rift into an inferno, as Riot embraces the Year of the Dragon quite literally.

In a blaze of excitement, League players have been introduced to the game’s upcoming champion, Smolder. The dragon made a charming debut as a pup in a recently shared video on social media, offering fans a glimpse into the mighty creature that awaits them soon on the Rift, but fans were tipped off about Smolder’s existence months ago when he was merely an egg.

So who is Smolder? Here’s everything we know so far about the cute little champ.

All Smolder info and lore in League of Legends so far

Smolder epitomizes the essence of a true dragon with four legs, two wings, and fiery horns transitioning from a vibrant yellow to a cool shade of blue. The flames, which according to Smolder can be anything as long as it burns, are a power that has even commanded the respect of great rulers like the Kings and Queens of Camavor.

The mention of the eastern region of Runeterra in the new champion’s reveal could hint to Smolder being from the same region as Viego, thus making it the second champion from Camavor—-hinting at a rich lore waiting to be explored with the dragon’s story.

Camavoran dragon from Legends of Ruenterra – Image via Riot Games

The little pup brings a playful personality that perfectly complements a vibrant appearance, a colorful disposition that, combined with a youngling’s curiosity, position Smolder as a champion to watch out for.

Adding an extra layer of lore to the unveiling, Smolder’s mom accompanied the small dragon in presenting himself to the world. But that’s not the only family bond that fans could spot already. If Smolder is indeed a dragon from Camavor, he might be connected to Grandmother Viper, considered to be the progenitor of all Camavoran dragons.

In the Year of the Dragon, League fans better grab their flame-resistant gear because Smolder is about to turn the game into a sizzling spectacle, sparking anticipation for the troubles that will unfold with yet another dragon on the Rift.