LoL’s next champion Smolder is almost ready to take flight

The new year might have just begun, but summoners should prepare to soar through the skies with League of Legends’ cutest new champion, Smolder.

In a new teaser trailer released today, Summoner’s Rift’s next challenger was introduced as a cute hatchling dragon that is eager to start his journey to become one of the greatest dragons in the history of Runeterra. He is enthusiastic about explaining the history of dragons and their royal past, all while sporting a swagger that could only come from “an heir of royalty.”

Smolder’s kind of a big deal 😤🥺 pic.twitter.com/V6QFgN5TO8 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 4, 2024

For Smolder’s design, he currently sports the same blue and red color scheme as Dragon Trainer Heimerdinger, has two flames spouting from his head, a small collection of spikes around his body, and some claws that will need growing into. He doesn’t look like a ferocious dragon worthy of awe and adoration just yet, but it’s clear that with some time and practice, he’ll be a glorious winged ruler of the skies.

He was also hinted at during Riot Games’ previous Champion Roadmap in October, where the devs described him as “smoldering with power.” The only image that was associated with him was an inconspicuous egg, but clearly, he has hatched and is ready to take on the world with a mighty roar—even though he’s still pretty small.

There could also be an interesting connection here to the Chinese New Year on Saturday, Feb. 10 since it will be the Year of the Dragon and Riot usually drops Lunar Revel skins to celebrate. Ultimately, Smolder’s release date isn’t known yet, but early supporters should keep an eye out on Riot’s official channels and accounts to stay up to date on any information about the adorable fire-breather.

While League players wait for more news on Smolder, they can prepare for the new ranked season to start next week along with a plethora of changes to Summoner’s Rift.