Cute new creature, Vastayan solo laner teased to be joining LoL cast of champions in near future

Riot Games has once again provided some updates on its attempt to expand the League of Legends universe, this time in the form of a handful of new additions to the cast that players can expect to get their hands on within the next year.

The long-awaited update to the League champion roadmap has given players a small look at the new faces they can expect to join the roster within the next year, including not just the previously-teased artistic mid laner Hwei, but two champions filling design niches the game hasn’t seen in one time. These two new champions do not yet have names or specific details about their intended lanes or release dates, though more information is expected to be revealed about them in the coming months leading to their debut on Summoner’s Rift.

After Hwei’s release later this year, a new creature-type champion will be joining the cast, explained by Riot Lexical, the lead of the champions team, as being “cuter” than the previous monster-esque champions that have appeared in the game over the last several years. The teaser image associated with the champion depicts a blue egg-like object with flames coming out of the top, matching the “smoldering” power he is indicated to possess.

He will be followed by a Vastayan solo laner, likely made to flourish in the top lane, that is capable of “see[ing] what others easily overlook”—perhaps indicating the potential to gain vision of targets akin to Quinn or Ashe. No teaser image was revealed for this champion, though it was specified that her travels have extended to the Freljord, a feat uncommon among Vastayan champions.

While these were just teasers as to what fans can expect within the next year, Riot also provided fans with a deeper look at both the upcoming mid lane mage Hwei and the rework for Skarner, both of which may debut sooner than later. More information regarding all of the champions mentioned within this iteration of the champion roadmap is likely to come within the next several months.

