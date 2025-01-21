Faker is just about to claim another historic LoL record

Faker, arguably the greatest League of Legends player of all time, is on the verge of setting another gargantuan record for playing 1,000 LCK matches within the span of 12 years.

The legendary mid laner has had a decorated career by winning 10 LCK, two Mid-Season Invitational, and five World Championship titles. On Jan. 23, Faker and T1 will face the likes of KT Rolster in an iconic Telecom War to conclude his 1,000 LCK match.

Faker is still going strong with his peak performances in the LCK Cup 2025. Photo via Riot Games

Faker currently sits at 999 LCK matches, with 666 wins and an impressive KDA of 4.20. Fans on Reddit couldn’t resist but drew parallels to his iconic nickname: The Unkillable Demon King.

Despite playing so many matches in the LCK, the key takeaway from Faker’s performance is his sheer consistency throughout the years. He has always maintained his form and helped his team in tricky situations. Having won 666 games showcases that he has won six matches out of 10 on average, which is a phenomenal win rate for anyone.

It’s normal for esports players to switch teams for a higher paycheck or even switch leagues to different regions to chase new challenges. But loyalty to T1 has been the name of the game for Faker, and he has remained with the team since 2013.

Faker’s career hasn’t been smooth sailing thanks to obstacles like a wrist injury, but he continues to defy the odds and keep performing. He may well retire in the future, but for now, fans can cherish this golden generation of Faker and his excellent performances.

